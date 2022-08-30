Donald V Herbers and Audrey Ann Herbers to Jay P Herbers, quit claim deed, WAVERLY HOME ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 6, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Martha T Rinker Fulton, Brett A Fulton and Martha T Rinker Fulton to Jessica Goodenbour, warranty/court officer deed, S54FT E30FT SUMNER Lot: 2 Block: 13, $12.00, $103.20, $65,000.00.
Thomas J Nisius, Becky Jo Nisius and Becky J Nisius to Keith Vincent Miller and Amanda Kaye Miller, warranty/court officer deed, SE 33-93-13 Parcel: C, $17.00, $551.20, $345,000.00.
Panther Builders LLC to Mitch Parker and Cami Parker, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 57, $12.00, $681.60, $426,020.00.
Mitchell Boevers and Alli Boevers to Mallory J Huebner and Andrew S Buzynski, warranty/court officer deed, READLYN ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 1 Block: 15 and READLYN ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 2 Block: 15, $17.00, $300.00, $18,000.00.
Clemens N Schemmel SR and Joyce K Schemmel to Gary Ollendieck and Tarissa Ollendieck, warranty/court officer deed, SE SW SE 22-93-12, $17.00, $495.20, $310,000.00.
Larry R Dunagan and Lorraine M Dunagan to Peter Folger and JoAnn Tompsett Leroy, warranty/court officer deed, N318.66FT W225FT NE NW 10-91-14, $17.00, $239.20, $150,000.00.
Sean Moore, Kelsy Moore and Kelsy Vanbuskirk to Jakob Doubek and Sara Doubek, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY GREEN ACRES 2ND ADDITION Lot: 36, $17.00, $365.60, $229,000.00.
Cousin Properties LLC to Jessie Armstrong and Chelsi Armstron, warranty/court officer deed, W40FT N1 /2 WAVERLY SMITH, JJ ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 3, $12.00, $255.20, $160,000.00.
Brandon Koschmeder and Andrea Koschmeder to Victoria Rose Merrick, other-deed, READLYN ORIGINAL TOWN Lot. 17 Block: 19 and READLYN ORIGINAL TOWN Lot· 18 Block: 19, $17.00, $139.20, $87,500.00.
Edward A Westen and Jill L Westen to Colbey Vance and Emily Vance, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY BOLTON ADDITION Lot: 2, WAVERLY BOLTON ADDITION Lot: 3 and WAVERLY BOLTON ADDITION Lot: 4, $17.00, $546.40, $342,000.00.
Kay Priebe to Matt Properties LLC, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 1 Block: 22, W36.25FT SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 2 Block: 22, AP SUMNER RAILROAD ADDITION Lot: 2 OF 6 and SW SW 24-93-11 Parcel: D, $22.00, $31.20, $20,000.00.
Esther E Lahmann to Daniel Search, warranty/court officer deed, AP Lot: 9 SE 4-92-12, $17.00, $154.40, $96,900.00.
Tren O Kramer EST and Bruce Kramer EX to Brice Lewis Dietz, warranty/court officer deed, S1/2 NW 11-93-14, SW NE 11-93-14 and N1 /2 NW SW 11-93-14, $17.00, $1,742.40, $1,089,447.00.
William P Schwickerath and Darlene L Schwickerath to 2K2C LLC, warranty/court officer deed, DENVER PARK VIEW PLACE 4TH ADDITION Lot: 15 SW NW 25-91-13, $12.00, $2,319.20, $1,450,000.00.
Paul D Nichols and Elizabeth Ann Nichols to Nichols Apartments 308 LLC, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 1 Block: 10, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Kyle Rosendahl, Katie M Rosendahl and Kyle W Rosendahl to Nicole Elsie Rommel, warranty/court officer deed, E1/2 ALLEY & WAVERLY MOONEY’S ADDITION Lot: 13, $17.00, $151.20, $95,000.00.
Kathryn B Dettmering EST and Elizabeth K Mugan EX to Sandra K Roose, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY LEDGES OF WAVERLY IV CONDO Unit: 418, $17.00, $293.60, $184,000.00.
James Durane Lindner to James Durane Lindner REVTR and James Durane Lindner TR, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY MOONEY’S ADDITION Lot: 16 and SUB Lot: 5 NW SW 35-92-14, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
James Durane Lindner to James Durane Lindner REVTR and James Durane Lindner TR, warranty/court officer deed, E1 /3 WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 1 Block: 6, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
James Durane Lindner to James Durane Lindner REVTR and James Durane Lindner TR, warranty/court officer deed, W1/2 E2/3 WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 1 Block: 6, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Joel Ross Beck to Joel Ross Holst, other-deed, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Jenny M Jarchow, Cory S Jarchow and Jenny M Haupt to Kaylee J Heinze, warranty/court officer deed, W1 ROD OF N5RODS SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 3 Block: 10 and N5RODS SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 4 Block: 10, $12.00, $167.20, $105,000.00.
Gregory A Fisher and Tonice M Fisher to Zachary L Behrends, warranty/court officer deed, FISHER SUBDIVISION Lot: 1 NE SE 18-91-14, $17.00, $131.20, $82,500.00.
Anthony D Becker, Leo R Becker and Jane L Becker to Benjamin K Andrea and Daphne N Andrea, warranty/court officer deed, DENVER MILIUS ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 3, $17.00, $263.20, $165,000.00.
Amy A Ramker and Brian C Ramker to Martinek Properties LLC, other-deed, WAVERLY CEDAR LANE ACRES Lot: 16 and WAVERLY CEDAR LANE ACRES Lot: 17, $17.00, $319.20, $200,000.00.
Scott Geary to Jillian Geary, quit claim deed, DENVER MILIUS 3RD ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 4, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Shirley Winkey EST, Rebecca Winkey and Becky J Winkey to Rebecca Winkey, other-deed, WAVERLY RIDGEWOOD ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 6, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Mission Properties LLC to PEPCO75 LLC, contract, W1/3 WAVERLY WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 1 Block: 1 and E1 /3 WAVERLY WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 2 Block: 1, $37.00, $0.00, $410,000.00.
Brian J Pins and Tiffany A Pins to Sarah Fisher and Timothy Fisher, other-deed, WAVERLY MURPHY’S 3RD ADDITION Lot: 10 Block: 5, $17.00, $439.20, $275,000.00.
Kathleen M Canham EST and Scott J Kane EX to Colin L Pratt and Graceann E Pratt, warranty/court officer deed, GOODMAN ADDITION Lot: 7, $17.00, $215.20, $135,000.00.
Brooke Carter to Andrea C Koschmeder, warranty/court officer deed, DENVER MILIUS 3RD ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 2, $17.00, $407.20, $255,000.00.
Darlene L Oltrogge to Chadron L Beem, contract, NW NW 1-91-13 Parcel: F, $37.00, $0.00, $200,000.00.
Julius Diers EST and Frederick Diers EX ri Erna Diers, warranty/court officer deed, SW NE 3-91-11, SW 3-91-11, W1/2 W1/2 SE 3-91-11, N1/2 NW 10-91-11 and NW NE 10-91-11, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Joshua T Oberbroeckling and Camille M Oberbroeckling to Steven K Rogers and Pamela J Rogers, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER WESCOTTS ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 4, $17.00, $423.20, $265,000.00.
Dana Dorman and Jolynn Dorman to Daniel wedemeier, contract, NE 11-92-11, $42.00, $0.00, $750,000.00.
Gary J Boveia and Beverly J Boveia to Gary J Boveia REVTR and Beverly J Boveia REVTR, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HOME 2ND ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 3, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Gary J Boveia and Beverly J Boveia to Gary J Boveia REVTR and Beverly J Boveia REVTR, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN lot: 3 Block: 11 and WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 4 Block: 11, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Gary J Boveia and Beverly J Boveia to Gary J Boveia REVTR and Beverly J Boveia REVTR, warranty/court officer deed, SW NE 8-91-13, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Gary J Boveia and Beverly J Boveia to Gary J Boveia REVTR and Beverly J Boveia REVTR, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION lot: 122, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Kenneth J Meisgeier and Candice R Meisgeier to Joshua T Oberbroeckling, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER CORKERY ADDITION Lot: 29, $17.00, $322.40, $202,000.00.
John D Haugen and Marsha Haugen to Annie Heuer and Brandon Heuer, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HICKORY HEIGHTS ADDITION lot: 17 Block: 2, $17.00, $535.20, $334,750.00.
Timothy A Fisherand Sarah J Fisher to Brian D Kingery and Kathryn A Kingery, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY WILLOW LAWN 3RD ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 1, $17.00, $348.00, $218,000.00.
Brian Kingery, Kathryn A Kingery and Kathryn Kingery to Emily Ann Ivey, other-deed, WAVERLY CRETZMEYER’S ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 27, $17.00, $311.20, $195,000.00.
James V Sands and Roberta Sands to Katie Jo Svenson and Darin J Svenson, other -deed, S PART JANESVILLE SANDS 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 6, $17.00, $526.00, $323,000.00.
Tori K Stafford to Cathy Helmers, other-deed, WAVERLY AUGUSTA PATIO HOMES Unit: 12, $22.00, $551.20, $345,000.00.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Brian Le Harvey, Phyllis Le Fuller and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other-deed, WAVERLY EISENACH VILLAGE 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 1, $22.00, $367.20, $229,900.00.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to James Hagenow, Velda Hagenow and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other-deed, WAVERLY EISENACH VILLAGE 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 11 Unit: 1, $22.00, $431.20, $270,000.00.
Elizabeth A THorpe REVTR and Elizabeth A Thorpe TR to Sarah Hanawalt and JEsse Hanawalt, warranty/court officer deed, W1/2 S1/2 E1/2 E1/2 SE SW 22-91-13, $17.00, $487.20, $305,000.00.
Sandra Streich Elroy REVTR, Sandra Streich REVTR and Bank Iowa TR to Carolyn J Bohner REVTR ad Carolyn J Bohner TR, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY STONE HAVEN IV CONDOMINIUMS Unit: C, $22.00, $407.20, $255,000.00.
Patrick Nathaniel Lansing and Julie Lee Lansing to Brandon Lee Hyde, warranty/court officer deed, SW SW 3-91-11 Parcel: C, $17.00, $415.20, $260,000.00.
Beth A Hoffman to Chad R Hoffman, quit claim deed, S3/5 E1 /2 SE NE SE 31-92-13, $12.00, $0.00, $1.00.
Sonya Shanley Miller, Russell Miller, Sonya Shanley, Russell J Miller and Sonya Shanley Miller to Ronald Schweer and Chirley Schweer, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 105, $17.00, $799.20, $499,900.00.
Beverly M Manuel and Thomas L Manuel to Harold R Lantow and Karen V Lantow, warranty/court officer deed, N1/2 SW 5-93-12, $17.00, $1,732.80, $1,083,075.00.
Beverly M Manuel and Thomas L Manuel to Brown66 LLC, warranty/court officer deed, N1 /2 NW 8-93-12, $17.00, $1,544.80, $965,862.00.
Beverly M Manuel and Thomas L Manuel to Kihl Grand Farms LLC, warranty/court officer deed, S1 /2 SW 5-93-12, $17.00, $934.40, $584,272.00.
Rodney Schut, Emily Schut, Gregory Bodensteiner and Amy Bodensteiner to E519 LLC, quit claim deed, EX E15FT WAVERLY SUNNYSIDE ADDITION Lot: 17 Block: 1, WAVERLY SUNNYSIDE ADDITION Lot: 18 Block: 1, WAVERLY SUNNYSIDE ADDITION Lot: 19 Block: 1 and WAVERLY SUNNYSIDE ADDITION Lot: 20 Block: 1, $17.00, $0.00, $1.00.
William C Holstun and Jennifer L Holstun to Nile J Funk and Julie L Funk, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY FAIRWAYS Unit: 6, $17.00, $679.20, $424,900.00.
Sharon Marie Jenkins to Jeromy R Jenkins, quit claim deed, READLYN Lot: 16 Block: 7, READLYN Lot: 17 Block: 7 and READLYN Lot: 18 Block: 7, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Lynette Rhae Doepke and Henry William Doepke to Tarrell Isaac Middleton and Samantha Elizabeth Middleton, contract, DENVER MILIUS 3RD ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 6, $52.00, $0.00, $220,000.00.
Kevin Kuiper to Kristen Kuiper, quit claim deed, S1 /2 WAVERLY SMITH, JJ ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 6 and S1/2 WAVERLY SMITH, JJ ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 6, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Kelly J Brincks, Garth J Brincks and Kelly J Niemann to Garth J Brinks, quit claim deed, E1/2 SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 1 Block: 15, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Bradley A Buss and Theresa A Buss to Brian J Buss and Ashley K Buss, quit claim deed, SW SE 7-91-13, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Chad D Austin and Lisa A Austin to Casey Doyle and Michele Doyle, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HIGHPOINT 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 1, $17.00, $786.40, $492,000.00.
Brenda L Milnes, Brenda Zell Milnes and Brenda Zell Milnes to Brenda L Milnes REVTR, quit claim deed, SE SW 27-93-11, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Casey R Doyle and Michele L Doyle to Steven Davis and Jan Davis, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY JADESTONE ADDITION Lot: 30, $17.00, $655.20, $410,000.00.