Donald V Herbers and Audrey Ann Herbers to Jay P Herbers, quit claim deed, WAVERLY HOME ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 6, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.

Martha T Rinker Fulton, Brett A Fulton and Martha T Rinker Fulton to Jessica Goodenbour, warranty/court officer deed, S54FT E30FT SUMNER Lot: 2 Block: 13, $12.00, $103.20, $65,000.00.