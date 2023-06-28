Kris Fagre, Waverly Public Outreach Librarian, recently accepted a grant check for $500 from Alpha Pi member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Pat Fox. The check will be used to purchase books for the Reach Out And Read program in Butler and Bremer counties. ROAR is a program which supplies books to health care professionals to provide to children and their parents at their well child visits. The purpose is to promote early literacy. Delta Kappa Gamma is an international organization for women educators whose motto is “to promote professional growth of women educators and excellence in education”. The Alpha Pi chapter covers Butler and Bremer counties.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
77°
- Humidity: 71%
- Cloud Coverage: 39%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:33:51 AM
- Sunset: 08:52:24 PM
Today
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 89F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.