The Waverly Public Library recently received a $500 dollar grant check presented by Pat Fox, the past president of Alpha Pi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. The grant is provided by Delta Kappa Gamma International. The DKG motto is “to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education”. The grant money will be used to support the Reach Out and Read program which provides age appropriate books to children from birth through age five through local participating physicians at their well child check ups.
Delta Kappa Gamma International donates grant for reading program
