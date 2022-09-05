grant

Waverly Public Library Outreach Librarian Kris Fagre is shown accepting a grant check for $500 from Pat Fox, past president of Alpha Pi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. Also pictured are (far left) Maxine Borglum, chapter treasurer and Jo Wyatt (far right) current president.

The Waverly Public Library recently received a $500 dollar grant check presented by Pat Fox, the past president of Alpha Pi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. The grant is provided by Delta Kappa Gamma International. The DKG motto is “to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education”. The grant money will be used to support the Reach Out and Read program which provides age appropriate books to children from birth through age five through local participating physicians at their well child check ups.