Kris Fagre, Waverly Public Outreach Librarian, accepted a grant check for $900 from Alpha Pi member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Pat Fox. The check will be used to purchase books for the Reach Out and Read program in Butler and Bremer counties. ROAR is a program which supplies books to health care professionals to provide to children and their parents at their well child visits. The purpose is to promote early literacy. Delta Kappa Gamma is an international organization for women educators whose motto is “to promote professional growth of women educators and excellence in education." The Alpha Pi chapter covers Butler and Bremer counties.

