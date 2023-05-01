Do you currently care for someone with Dementia, know someone with the disease. or want to learn more about Dementia? Those dealing with a friend or loved one with Dementia can often be surprised by some of the behaviors associated with it.
To raise awareness and help better serve those dealing with the disease, the Denver Public Library is hosting an opportunity for you to learn more about Dementia and become a Dementia Friend.
The program will take place at the library on Tuesday, May 16, at 6:30 in the evening. The free one hour program is led by Kelly Carmen, a former caregiver and Dementia Friend Champion. Kelly’s dad, Harlen Laube, had vascular Dementia. Harlen was an active member of the Denver community and Kelly and her family know first hand the struggles associated with the disease.
This program is not a training session and no pre-registration is required. You will learn some basics such as what Dementia is, what it is like to live with the disease, and tips for communicating with someone with Dementia.
For more information on this program contact the Denver Public Library at 984-5140