A longtime clerk at the Bremer County Treasurer’s Office is planning to run on the Dem ticket in November.
Erin Pratt, who has worked in the treasurer’s office for 11 years, said she is ready to serve if elected.
She is a registered Democrat, but would have to receive her party’s nomination when Bremer County Democrats hold their nominating convention on July 16.
In the June 7 primaries, two Republicans faced off for their party’s nod in that race.
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman won with 889 votes or 53.46%, leaving behind Angie Burrows, another long-time employee at the Treasurer’s Office, who garnered 771 votes or 46.36%.
Meanwhile, also in the primaries, Burrows received 20 write-in votes from Democrats, according to Shelley Wolf, the Bremer County Auditor.
After it was determined that Burrows was not eligible for the November ballot, Pratt decided to throw her hat into the ring.
A Plainfield resident, she and husband, Jim, a farmer, have four children ranging in age from 27 to 16.
Meet Erin Pratt
Pratt, 45, said she never thought she would run for office, but the outcome of the primaries prompted her to consider it.
Initially, when she found out that Burrows contemplated a run, she waited out of deference for her, but once it became clear that Burrows’ bid was over after the primaries, Pratt decided to step into the public space.
“Wow, this is my turn to try,” she said of the realization that the outcome of the primaries opened an opportunity for her.
A 1995 grad of Nashua-Plainfield, Pratt pursued an associate’s degree in management of information systems at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC).
After that, Pratt worked at Advantage Administrators in town, and eventually was hired by outgoing treasurer, Sue Shonka, who will retire in December. She has worked in the office since and in various capacities, giving her an in-depth knowledge of how the process works and the inner logistics of the office.
Pratt said she has had time to reflect on why she is seeking the office.
“I want to have the public served honestly and with integrity,” she told Waverly Newspapers. “I want them to have the knowledge that needs to be done to process everything, I want them to know that I am always there to help.”
She said that even though she is at the very beginning of her bid for office, she has already had her first taste of negativity some candidates experience when running for office.
Pratt said that she received an anonymous letter in the mail. Burrows told Waverly Newspapers she received the same letter.
Both Pratt and Burrows said the letter writer appears to be trying to discourage them from running.
Pratt said she would not be intimidated by pushback from anonymous writers.
“I was surprised that somebody would do that,” she said. “Back 20 years ago people were kind of willing to help people, we kinda have lost that.”
She said that the letter has not changed her resolve because she believes that voters should have a choice in November.
“You are going to vote for whoever you are going to vote for,” she said. “I am ready, I have the experience, I have worked in all three departments, I am ready.”