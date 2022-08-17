Carissa Froyum, Democratic candidate for House District 57, has been out meeting potential voters before the Nov. 8 election when she will face Republican candidate Pat Grassley.
Froyum has marched in parades in Shell Rock, Parkersburg, Janesville, and Waverly, met with voters at an event in Clarksville, spoken with community members for four days at the Bremer County Fair, and held numerous office hours at the local Democratic headquarters.
She hopes that she can find time in her tight schedule between working and coaching junior high boys soccer to go door knocking.
“I will do as much as I possibly can,” she told Waverly Newspapers.
Froyum, who is a Professor of Sociology at UNI, noted that the issues most important to the people that she’s talked to are education in the state, the proposed Naviagtor liquid carbon pipeline, and particularly reprodutive rights.
“I’m surprised by how much people want to talk about reproductive freedom,” she said. “People bring it up all the time, everywhere I go.”
Froyum supports a woman’s right to choose, and said that she is concerned about access to birth control and women’s ability to travel across state lines for services.
“We need legislation in our state, and to support women with our legislation,” she said. “Dobbs [the SCOTUS case overturning Roe v. Wade] has essentially kicked things back to the states.”
Froyum is also very concerned with funding public schools, noting that Iowa’s education has dropped over 20 spots in national rankings, going from first to nearly 30th, and making sure that the children who attend our schools have adequate access to mental healthcare.
“I oppose the vouchers,” she said. “Public school money needs to stay in public schools, and they need to appropriately serve all of our kids.
“We can obviously support our schools better. Schools are part of our infrastructure. You can see this even in Denver. The school system is the appeal for many people moving in.”
Froyum believes that the best way to help young people with their mental health is to incentivize people to be mental health care practitioners in our local, and especially rural, areas.
“We really need a social worker in each of our schools,” she said. “Right now there is basically nowhere for the very young to get help and services with mental health. We need to have more practitioners, and we need to increase the number of beds. Right now, suicide is the number two killer of people in their teens and twenties.
“These issues are 100% fixable. The mental health crisis is really complex, but we can do things to reduce our suicides like the 988 system across the U.S. The question for people in our state is, what then, after you call the hotline? We don’t have a good answer for that.”
She also opposes the proposed liquid carbon pipeline, and noted that she has yet to speak to someone who is in favor of its construction.
Although she is running on the Democratic ticket, Froyum rejects the notion that these are left-leaning stances.
“I’m stark in the middle with most Iowans on these issues,” Froyum said. “Most Iowans support women’s right to choose and public schools. I would contend strongly that these are middle of the road issues.”
Froyum noted that she does not know people’s party affiliations when they speak to her at events, and that she doesn’t ask. She is simply willing to talk to anyone that wants to talk to her.
She will be meeting with more potential voters this weekend, when she joins Democratic candidates Admiral Michael Franken, Eric VanLancker, Jenn Wolff, and Dene Lundberg for a meet and greet on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center at 10 Amherst Blvd in Nashua.
“These are solvable issues,” Froyum said, “we just need people who have the political will to do something. People who represent all the people, and not just rich folks.”