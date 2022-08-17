Carissa Froyum, Democratic candidate for House District 57, has been out meeting potential voters before the Nov. 8 election when she will face Republican candidate Pat Grassley.

Froyum has marched in parades in Shell Rock, Parkersburg, Janesville, and Waverly, met with voters at an event in Clarksville, spoken with community members for four days at the Bremer County Fair, and held numerous office hours at the local Democratic headquarters.