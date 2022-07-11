Saturday is going to be an exceptionally busy day for area Democrats.
And even busier for Bremer County Democrats.
They will start the day at the Heritage Days parade in Waverly, and the afternoon will be packed with four nominating conventions to make candidates eligible for the November ballot.
The redistricting changed the political geography of Bremer County from being situated in a single House District to one where two House Districts, namely, House District 57 and House District 58, run through it.
Starting off on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., at 416 W. Bremer Ave., the local Democrat headquarters, delegates will assemble to nominate a person for the local office of Bremer County treasurer. Erin Pratt is expected to be that person. Central Committee members from Bremer County Democrats will be voting for the nomination. On the GOP ticket, Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman is running for the office.
The other three nominating conventions will involve the neighboring counties since they all in the respective districts for this office, hence the voting members will include Democrats of the those counties.
Next, at 2 p.m. at the Bremer County Democrat headquarters, votes will be cast for a nominee for HD 57. Carissa Froyum is expected to be nominated for that post. On the Republican side, Rep. Pat Grassley is running for this office. Chairing that meeting will be David Mansheim, a former Butler County Democrat chair.
At 4 p.m., two back-to-back conventions will take place at Nashua- Plainfield Middle School. The first one will deal with Senate District 29, and Waverly’s Jenn Wolff is expected to be nominated for this post. On the Republican side, Rep. Sandy Salmon, who is in her fifth term in the House, is running for that office. Central committee members from Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and most of Floyd counties will be voting in this nomination.
The final convention for the day will follow immediately upon the conclusion of the SD 29 pick. This time, the vote will be for a nomination for HD 58. The expected nominee is Dené Lundberg, of Charles City. The GOP candidate is Charley Thomson, also of Charles City.
“Saturday is going to be a really busy day, we are staring with participation in Heritage Days and ending in Nashua,” said Al Charlson, the former Bremer County chair. “We are very pleased, we have four very well qualified candidates, it’s an important day for us and we are happy to launch some outstanding candidates. It’s going to be a long day, but an important day for us.”