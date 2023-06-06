Denise Sue Smith, 63, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on June 3, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Denise was born on December 26, 1959, in Charles City, Iowa, to Leonard Junior Schmidt and Verna Lee Schmidt (Mehmen). She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1978. Denise was baptized in 1960, at St. Peter’s Church in Greene, Iowa and confirmed on March 23, 1975, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Western Douglas in Plainfield, Iowa. Denise was united in marriage to Steven Lee Smith on June 28, 1980, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Western Douglas in Plainfield, Iowa. She worked at Koering/Terex, Allen Hospital, and most recently Cedar Valley Medical Specialists. Denise retired on May 18, 2023, due to her illness.
Denise enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandkids’ events whenever there was a chance. She enjoyed gardening and anything that involved working with her hands. Denise was always willing to help her family with projects when asked. She loved her grand dogs and doing anything and everything outdoors. She enjoyed going to concerts and breweries and finding a nice porch to relax on. Denise passes on many interests, such as crocheting Christmas stockings, painting rocks, her love of frogs, and most importantly having a kind, caring heart for anyone she encountered. Denise was a mother to more than just her own children and touched so many lives.
Denise’s memory is honored by her husband, Steven Lee Smith of Waverly; two sons and their families, Zachary Ryan Smith (Andrea Prochaska), Braylee and Breanna of Missoula, Montana, and Brandon Lee Smith (Madison Arkadie), Lilly and Mathias of Waseca, Minnesota and grand dogs Sammy, Rizzo, and Maya. Denise is also survived by her parents, Leonard and Verna Schmidt of Waverly, and her siblings Brad Schmidt (Barb) of Waverly, Brenda Schmidt of Shell Rock, Jeff Schmidt (Tracy) of Lisbon, Iowa, and Connie Yanda (Blake) of Waverly. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jake and Thelma Mehmen, and Leonard Ernest and Bethel Schmidt; mother and father-in-law, Jack and Rita Smith; cousins, Terry Reuscher and Randy Mehmen; aunts, Cloris Mehmen, Lois Mehmen, and Judy Heine; an uncle, Jay Mehmen; and a grand dog, Buster.
Denise has been cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life Service on June 24, 2023, 12:30 p.m. at Orchard Hill — Waverly Campus: 195 20th St. NW Suite D, Waverly, Iowa, 50677. A short message will be given by Pastor Chip Uhrmacher from Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Following the service, the family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to Denise’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.