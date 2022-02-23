Dennis Andrew Kurtz (Kurtzy), 65, of Denver, Iowa, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 21, 2022 after a brief fight with Lung Cancer.
Dennis was born on November 17, 1956, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Paul and Shirley (McLean) Kurtz. Dennis graduated from Denver High School in 1975 and went on to a career in roofing and insulation, both as an independent contractor and in partnership with his father, Paul. In 2007, he transitioned to flooring with Buhrow’s Floors ‘n More until 2020 when he retired.
Dennis enjoyed the simple pleasures of life that included family, golf, projects around the house, and an interest that bordered on obsession for finding the optimal lawn mower. Of these, his favorites were playing sports with his kids, and playing trucks and sharing a daily bowl of cereal with his grandson, Kye. He will be remembered fondly for his dry sense of humor, his calm, no-nonsense approach to life, and his deep love and devotion to family. Dennis is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of nearly 31 years, Tricia (Parrott) Kurtz, and children Amelia (Seth White), Andrew, Kalyn (Joe Dahl), and Nicholas and four grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings, Larry (Joyce) Kurtz, Paula (Jon) Buenneke, and Andrea (Dan) Lorden. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul S. Kurtz, and his mother, Shirley J. (McLean) Kurtz.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements.