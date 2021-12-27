Dennis Dean Droste, 74, of Waverly, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Dennis was born November 5, 1947, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Lavern and Frances (Mummelthie) Droste. He attended grade school in Waverly and Cedar Falls before the family moved to Stratford, Wisconsin. He graduated from Stratford High School and then returned to the Waverly area. He began working at Nestlé in Waverly, and around the same time met Joann Hoins. The two dated for a short time but ended up going their separate ways. Some 20 years later they reconnected and were married July 21, 1994, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly. Dennis retired from Nestlé having served the company for 38 years.
Dennis had a passion for organic farming. For over 30 years he tended to his 10-acre farm where he harvested certified organic crops which included aronia berries, hay, corn and adzuki beans. Dennis and Joann were investors with Organic Valley, based out of Cashton, Wisconsin, which served as the certification body for the organic farm. Dennis had a long-held relationship with the Amish Community, he learned a lot from them and would help in their farming operations.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Joann, of Waverly, one sister, Dianne (Juan) Soria, of Rockford, Illinois, and many extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date at St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.