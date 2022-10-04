Dennis Dickman, age 84, of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Dennis has been cremated and Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastors Mark Anderson and Glen Wheeler officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 10, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Dennis and Karen Dickman Endowment, Wartburg Theological Seminary, P.O. Box 5004, Dubuque, Iowa, 52004-5004. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements. 319-352-1187