Dennis Dickman, age 84, of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.

Dennis was born October 29, 1937, in Garnavillo, Iowa, the first-born child of Elmer and Mary (Gill) Dickman. Ten days after his birth, November 7, 1937, he was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Garnavillo by Pastor M.J. Harder. He was confirmed by Rev. Gerhard Reiff June 1, 1952, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Garnavillo.