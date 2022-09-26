Dennis Dickman, age 84, of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Dennis was born October 29, 1937, in Garnavillo, Iowa, the first-born child of Elmer and Mary (Gill) Dickman. Ten days after his birth, November 7, 1937, he was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Garnavillo by Pastor M.J. Harder. He was confirmed by Rev. Gerhard Reiff June 1, 1952, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Garnavillo.
Garnavillo remained home for 21 years. While growing up, Dennis helped in his parents’ grocery store, and also assisted his father with painting and laying floor covering. In his free time, he enjoyed playing ball, hunting, fishing, and roaming the fields and woods with his friend, John Tuecke, observing birds and animals. Dennis and John invented intricate games with their baseball cards. If only those cards were in existence today! Dennis graduated from Garnavillo High School in 1955. While in school, he participated in basketball and baseball. While his friend, John, was 7 inches taller than Dennis, Dennis could out jump him! Speech and drama were additional interests. He played the male lead in both the Junior and Senior class plays. His graduating class had only 24 members, the majority of which were girls.
Following high school, in the fall of 1955, he entered Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in May of 1959, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He majored in English and minored in history and Greek. Fall of 1959 found him entering Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque to prepare for ordained ministry. On December 27, 1959, Dennis was united in marriage to Karen Mantin at Christus Lutheran Church, in Clintonville, Wisconsin. He received his Masters of Divinity degree Summa Cum Laude from Wartburg in May of 1963, following a year of internship at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Baltimore, Maryland, with Pastor Alvin Matz. Dennis was ordained September 1, 1963, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Garnavillo by Rev. Arlin Adams (Karen’s uncle). Dr. Horace Hummel, Old Testament professor at Wartburg Seminary, served as preacher. Having graduated from both Wartburg College and Wartburg Seminary, Dennis became known in Lutheran circles as a “Double BURGer”!
He then began work in his first parish, St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Sandusky, Ohio. In January 1967, he accepted a call to organize a new congregation in Lorain, Ohio. Lord of Life Lutheran Church (named by Dennis) began life in February of 1967, with 133 charter members. In July of 1971, Dennis became pastor of Valley Lutheran Church in Denver, Colorado, serving until 1975, when he assumed the position of Director of Wartburg Seminary Denver House of Studies, a unique program aimed at better equipping seminary students for pastoral ministry by integrating classroom learning with daily work in parishes. An unexpected call to serve as pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa, led to a move back to the Midwest in January of 1980. Dennis served St. Paul’s for seventeen years until July of 1997. At that time, he accepted a call to become Senior Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Clive, Iowa. As part of that ministry, Dennis supported the wishes of the congregation to begin a preschool to meet the needs of the young families being attracted to Faith. His wife, Karen, was called to begin a preschool at Faith. She named it Seeds of Faith Early Learning Center. Looking to retire in 2004, Dennis and Karen moved back to Waverly, only to be called out of retirement when Pastor Brian King (whom Dennis had mentored as a Wartburg student) needed pastoral help. Dennis then served part-time at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls from 2011 to 2015.
Dennis has greatly appreciated both his family and work. He has had opportunity to serve on many boards, including the American Lutheran Church Council, Wartburg College Board of Regents, Board for Higher Education and Schools of Evangelical Church in America, and Lutheran Social Services of Iowa Board of Directors. Wartburg Seminary honored him with a Doctor of Divinity degree in May of 1988.
Dennis’ memory is honored by his wife, Karen, of Waverly; daughter, Lori (Bob) Axdahl of Nora Springs, Iowa; two sons, David (Wendy) Dickman of Savage, Minnesota, and Joel (Sarah) Dickman of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister, Deborah (Steven) Anderson of Waukee, Iowa; brother, Dwight (Darlys) Dickman of Eldridge, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Ross) Timmermans, Meganne (Scott) McCubbin, Matthew Dickman, Danica Dickman, Luke Lutz, Olivia Lutz, Kara Axdahl, and two step- grandchildren, Brad (Brianne) Axdahl and Ashley (Jordan) Wilkens; three great-grandchildren, Isla and Ivy Timmermans, Andrew McCubbin; and five step-great grandchildren, Kannon, Maddox, and Autumn Axdahl, and Holden and Adeline Wilkens. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, David Dickman.
Dennis has been cremated. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating and his former colleague, Pastor Glen Wheeler preaching. The service will be live streamed at the following link, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUeaqKN5eFU Visitation will be held on Monday, October 10, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Dennis and Karen Dickman Endowment, Wartburg Theological Seminary, P.O. Box 5004, Dubuque, Iowa, 52004-5004 or online at www.wartburgseminary.edu. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.