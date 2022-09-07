Dennis Eide found peace on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the age of 68. Proud father of Jeff (Michelle) Eide, Kevin (Jennifer) Eide, and Brad (Rachel) Eide. Grandfather of Elana, Ingrid, Ava, Oliver and Magnus. Loving brother of Lois (Stan) Patterson, Geri (Bob) Bruns and Darrell Eide. Dennis is also survived by his brother-in-law, Charlie Fetz, and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sheree Eide and his parents Loren and Thelma Eide.
Dennis grew up outside of Ossian, IA on his parents’ farm and attended Stavanger Lutheran Church and South Winneshiek High School. He was a long-time resident of Waverly, IA where he worked at Nestle for more than 30 years. Dennis enjoyed being outdoors and spending time camping, biking, kayaking and going for walks. He enjoyed helping his wife, Sheree, keep up her flower gardens and taking care of his yard. He was also skilled at repairing cars and all things around his home.