Dennis William Wedeking, age 70, of Plainfield, Iowa, was born the son of Earl and Marvel (Klunder) Wedeking on June 18, 1952, in Charles City, Iowa. Dennis graduated from Clarksville High School in 1971. Dennis worked with his grandfather as a carpenter.
Dennis married Monta Rae Norton on September 21, 1971, at the Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville. To this union, the couple were blessed with two children, Justin and Staci. Monta passed away in 1991. On July 16, 1994, Dennis was united in marriage with Crystal Jean Martin at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Dennis was employed at Terex Manufacturing for 42 years until his retirement.
Dennis was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, where he was baptized and confirmed. Dennis’ interests were cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed working outside, taking care of his acreage and camping in Decorah, Iowa. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren,
On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Dennis died at his home in Plainfield. Dennis is preceded in death by his first wife, Monta Wedeking; his father, Earl Wedeking; and a brother-in-law, William Pliszka.
Dennis is survived by his wife Crystal, of 29 years, of Plainfield; two children, Justin (Erica) Wedeking of Clarksville and Staci (Jason) Rewerts of Greene, Iowa; two stepchildren, Jessy (Tabatha) Willadsen of Floyd. Iowa and Melissa (Zack) Jacobs of Clarksville; ten grandchildren, Austin (Hanna) Magedanz, Hope Magedanz, Dylan Wedeking, Hailli and Caleb Rewerts, Taya, Gavin, & Keidan Jacobs, Julianne (fiancé, Josh Merrill) Willadsen, and Brittany (fiancé, Dawson Soloman) Willadsen; his mother, Marvel Wedeking of Clarksville; and a sister, Joanita Pliszka, of Portage La Prairie, Canada.
