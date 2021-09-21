The congregations of St. John Lutheran Church Missouri Synod – U.A.C. and St. Paul Lutheran Church Missouri Synod – Artesian announce the celebration of their 100th and 150th anniversaries respectively on Sunday, Sept. 26 with a 10 a.m. service at St. John and a 2 p.m. service at St. Paul.
Iowa East District President Reverend Doctor Brian Saunders, Pastor Larry Feldt, Pastor Victor Young and Pastor Keith Brustuen will be participating. Greetings have been received from Lutheran Church Missouri Synod President Reverend Doctor Matthew Harrison, Pastor Chris Gorshe, Pastor Matthew Kohl, Pastor Leon Hodges, and Pastor Dean Weibel.
St. John LCMS, in Denver, was organized as a daughter congregation of Immanuel Lutheran Church Missouri Synod of Klinger in 1921 and built the present house of worship in 1969. The congregation consists of 429 Souls.
St. Paul LCMS – Artesian was organized in 1871 with the guidance of Pastor Schmidt of Schaumburg, Ill. The congregation consists of 46 souls.