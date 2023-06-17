DENVER - Denver's baseball team played host to conference foe, Union, on Friday night to close out a busy week.
In the top of the first inning, the Knights were able to load the bases, but Denver's Ryan Law got a strikeout and a pop out to keep it knotted at 0-0.
Law helped his own cause with an RBI fielder's choice to give the Cyclones the early 1-0 lead after the first inning concluded.
Mays Weber reached the base with two outs and he reached third on a wild throw, but Law stranded him there with a strikeout to end the top of the second.
In the bottom of the second inning, Chase McEwan sent a moon shot over the left field fence to extend the Cyclone lead to 2-0.
Union was able to draw back-to-back walks in the top of the third, but Law got the final two outs fast to end the threat.
Law got his second RBI of the night with a single to give Denver the 3-0 lead. Hudson Mercado hit a sacrifice fly to left field and the Cyclones led 5-0 after three innings.
A walk and two hit batters ended Law's day on the bump and Logan Hanlin entered in relief with the bases loaded.
Union dinked and dunked their way to two runs and Joe Bistline helped his own cause with an RBI fielder's choice to cut the lead to 5-3 with two outs.
Sam Fehl followed that up with a bases clearing double that scored two and the Knights scored all five runs in the top of the fourth with two outs and the inning ended tied at 5-5.
With runners on first and second and one out, Lincoln Roethler entered to close the game out.
Gavin Frederiksen hit an RBI double to give Union the 6-5 lead and Bistline reached on an error to score two more, 8-5.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Denver's Jacob Steege got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score a run.
Jordan Nuss followed that up two batters later with a hard line drive to center that the center fielder dropped and it allowed two runs to score and the game was tied back up at 8-8.
In the final inning, the Knights were able to load the bases and with one out, Ethan Winnike hit a sacrifice fly to left field to give Union the 9-8 lead.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Steege reached on an error, but he overran the bag and was caught between first and second for the second out.
Nuss grounded out to end the game with Union winning 9-8.
The Cyclones are now 2-16 on the season and Union is 4-15.
Notable Statlines
Chase McEwan: 2-3, 1 home run, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 walk
Jordan Nuss: 1-5, 1 strikeout, 2 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 stolen base
Ryan Law: 1-3, 1 walk, 2 RBI
Pitching
Ryan Law: 3 1/3 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 6 strikeouts, 3 earned runs, 2 hit batters, 3 walked batters
Logan Hanlin: 1 inning pitched, 2 hits allowed, 1 strikeout, 4 earned runs, 1 hit batter, 3 walked batters
Lincoln Roethler: 2 2/3 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 3 strikeouts, 1 earned run. Credited with the loss.
Union........ 0 0 0 5 3 0 1 - 9
Denver...... 1 1 3 0 3 0 0 - 8