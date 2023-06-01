Denver baseball pulls out 1st win of season over South Hardin

DENVER - Getting the first win is sometimes the toughest.

After starting the season 0-7, the Denver Cyclones weren't looking back, they were only looking at South Hardin.

"We're not going to look back," head coach Dustin Rewerts said. "We are only going to look forward. We all know what we are capable of, but we just haven't shown it yet."

Ryan Law got the start for the Cyclones and he cruised in the first inning, sitting down the Tigers in order and also making a tough snag on the mound.

The Cyclones were able to draw back-to-back two-out walks and Law helped himself out with a screaming double to the outfield that cleared the bases and gave the Cyclones the 2-0 lead.

It didn't take long for Denver to build on the lead as Jacob Steege got an RBI single to right field to give Denver the 3-0 lead and that's how the first inning ended.

Steege Jacob Steege celebrates after his one RBI double.

In the bottom of the second, Lincoln Roethler drove the ball over the center fielder's head for an RBI double that extended the lead to 4-0.

Law allowed the first hit of the game in the top of the third, but he did well in stranding him on the base paths.

Law Ryan Law got the win after 4 1/3 innings of well pitched baseball.

The bottom of the fourth inning saw Denver use small ball to load the basses and score two runs on two walks and two singles to give them the 6-0 lead at the end of the fourth.

The Tigers weren't going down quietly though as in the fifth inning, a deep drive to center field scored the runner from first base. They were also able to get two more runs and load the bases before Law's day was done on the bump.

Braxton Sauerbrei entered the game and he only allowed one to cross the base and the Cyclones led 6-4 heading into the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the six inning, the Cyclones were able to answer with one of their own after Roethler got his second double of the game and he later scored on a wild pitch that got by the catcher and the Cyclones led 7-4 going into the final frame.

Sauerbrei loaded the bases in the top of the seventh and Tanner Nuss entered the game to get the save.

Nuss allowed to runs to score, but Chase McEwan had a nice throw to third to catch the runner stealing and give Denver their first win of the season, 7-6.

"It feels good," Rewerts said. "I told them that it feels like we got the monkey off of our back. It's been a long, hard two weeks. We've been in some games and we couldn't close the deal. We had some leads that we let slip away late. We've played some tough teams. I think it's good to get the one off our back."

Denver is fielding one of, it not, the youngest teams in the state of Iowa. The starting nine from last night included six sophomores, one freshman, one senior and an eighth grader.

Winning close games like this allows for valuable experience, but it almost was a disaster after leading 6-0.

"That's one thing that we talk about even dating back to last year when a lot of these guys were freshman," Rewerts said. "We don't do a good job of bouncing back when the other team hits us in the mouth. We have a lot of times in the past, folded and let them run away with it. Tonight, to get out of the inning and to score one more to get the three-run lead back was good to see."

The week for the Cyclones is a busy one with three straight games at home against New Hampton and Sumner-Fredericksburg. It will be a week that could turn out well for Denver.

"I think tonight helps," Rewerts said. "Hopefully we can take some of it into the next couple of days. We've got pitching lined up so we can go at some teams. We are going to try to build off it. Hopefully tonight's one of the first steps in moving forward. We take on a good New Hampton team tomorrow, so we will see what we can do then."

Notable Statlines

Ryan Law: 2-2, 2 walks, 4 RBI, 1 double

Lincoln Roethler: 2-4, 2 doubles, 1 RBI, 1 run

Jacob Steege: 1-4, 1 double, 1 RBI

Pitching

Ryan Law: 4 1/3 innings pitched, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks, 5 hits allowed, 4 earned runs. Credited with the win

Braxton Sauerbrei: 1 2/3 innings pitched, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks, 1 hit, 2 earned runs.

Tanner Nuss: 1 inning pitched, 1 strikeout, 2 hits.

South Hardin...... 0 0 0 0 4 0 2 - 6

Denver............... 3 1 0 2 0 1 x - 7