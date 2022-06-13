Despite the records for Denver and Wapsie Valley, a rivalry always brings out the best in teams.
Senior Mitch DeVries was the starting pitcher for the Cyclones on a beautiful night in the Cedar Valley. DeVries allowed one hit in the top of the first inning but a soft bloop to the second baseman ended the top half of the inning.
Boys Athlete of the Week, Tucker Ladeburg, was the starting pitcher for the Warriors.
Ladeburg allowed a lead off walk to Hudson Mercado to start the bottom of the first. Mercado stole second but that is as far as he got with Denver batting into three quick outs.
Wapsie’s Benton Hyde got the scoring started with a single over the shortstop’s head to put the Warriors up 1-0.
In the bottom of the second inning, an odd sequence of events happened with the batter flinching away and knocking the ball fair off the knob of the bat. After the batter and catcher realized it was fair, an out was made at first to end the inning.
DeVries got three quick Wapsie Valley outs in the top of the third inning to keep the score at 1-0.
Ladeburg followed this up with two strikeouts to bring his game total to three at that point.
Many Huebner extended Wapsie Valley’s lead to 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning but it wouldn’t be that way for long.
Wapsie Valley committed three errors in the bottom of the fourth to load the bases and the Cyclones took advantage of the mistakes.
Brady Hartman got the Cyclones on the board with a sacrifice fly to left field. A wild throw by Ladeburg in an attempted pick off at first allowed another runner to score from third to bring the game tied at 2-2.
The Warriors tried to answer back but the Cyclone defense was strong. A run-down between third and home gave Denver some room to breathe and get out of the jam.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Denver scored two runs on two separate wild pitches by Wapsie. The runs completed the comeback and put the Cyclones ahead for good, 4-2.
DeVries closed things out with two strikeouts in the final inning feeding off of the great crowd energy. He finished with seven innings pitched and four strikeouts.
The win moves Denver to a record of 3-11 and they will play next Wednesday against AGWSR.
The loss moves Wapsie Valley’s record to 8-9 and they will play next against Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday.