With wind gusts upwards of 20 miles per hour, goals were thought to come at a premium for the Denver boy’s team. This was not the case though as the Cyclones put up seven goals into the teeth of the wind in the first half. The Cyclones boys team took on Charles City at home. In the second half with the wind at their backs, Denver found the back of the net three times to make the final score 10-0.
Senior Jacob Lyons was one of four Cyclones that put two goals on the day. Small ball and quick passes mixed with fast offense was the main goal for a high octane offense. Sophomore Carson Haase added four assists on the 10 goals scored by Denver.
Junior Lakin Foelske was another Cyclone that added two goals. Foelske also added an assist to help with the scoring. Ethan Larson and Jaxon Sanderson were two sophomores were the last two to score two goals.
Lane Kueker and Sean Gomez added one goal each to round out the scoring. The win moved the Cyclones to 4-7 on the season and will play next against Hampton-Dumont-CAL at home on Thursday.
GIRLS VS. HUDSON
While the boys were at home, the lady Cyclones were in Hudson taking on Hudson High School in a top-15 matchup.
With the wind at the Cyclones’ back in the first half, Alayna Akers broke the tie shortly after the water break.
Entering the second half, the Cyclones would have to generate some offense going into the strong wind, and they did. Alyssa Harberts added the second goal of the day to go up 2-0.
In the final goal, Denver’s shooting leader, Lexi Gehrke, scored off of a penalty kick. The win put Denver at an 8-3 record. They will play next at Center Point-Urbana on Thursday.