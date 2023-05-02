DENVER- Windy conditions made for both faster and slower times at the Denver CoEd Relays on Monday night.
Denver boys
Micah Grier blasted down the line in the 100-meter dash en route to a third place finish with a time of 11.83.
It was a battle of the Ethan's in the 200 with Ethan Schoville and Ethan Reiter taking the top two spots with times of 23.09 and 23.12, respectively.
Jackson Schoville was able to place fourth in the 400 with a time of 57.10, four seconds behind first place.
In the 800, Max Schwandt took third place with a time of 2:04.99 and the 4x800 Cyclone quartet placed fifth with a time of 8:58.95.
Neal Pinter battled with East Marshall's Joe Terrones in the 1600, but Pinter fell just short of first and placed second with a time of 4:51.26.
In the sprint medley relay, Denver placed second with a time of 1:42.17, less than half a second behind first place Wapsie Valley.
With the wind at his back, Kasey Wirtjes was able to break his own school record that was broken just two weeks ago in the 110 hurdles. He crossed the line in first place with a time of 14.64 and teammates Evan Dorn and Isaac Larson placed second and fourth, respectively, with times of 15.40 and 16.71.
Wirtjes notched yet another hurdle victory, this time in the 400 hurdles, with a time of 59.42, the only sub-minute time. Larson crossed the line in sixth with a time of 1:03.54.
In the 3200, Gabe Swales and Mitchell Doepke placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 12:16.04 and 12:29.23.
Wirtjes grabbed gold easily in the high jump with a height of six feet even. Larson was close behind in third at 5-10.
Will Lockhart had a good showing in the shot put with a throw of 42-05.25 to finish in fourth place.
In the discus, Alex Moran had a throw of 134-02.25 to place third.
Overall, the Cyclones dominated their home meet with 171 team points, 52 better than South Hardin.
Denver girls
With only three teams competing on the girls side, Denver was hoping for good results.
The 100 saw Anna Curtis blaze down the track and squeak out a win over New Hampton's Hailee Pesek by just a hundredth of a second, 12.99 to 13.00.
Addison Carlson placed fifth in the same event with a time of 14.36.
Curtis backed up the win with a win in the 200 with a time of 27.19. Amelia Powers was close behind in fourth with a time of 29.52.
The 4x100 quartet was able to take first place with a time of 53.28.
Natalie Demai continued her strong season with a win in the 400, crossing the line in 1:02.03.
In the 4x200, Denver got another win with a time of 1:58.34.
Amber Homan, Reeve Ristau and Hailey Homan placed first, second and fifth, respectively, in the 800. They crossed the line in 2:31.92, 2:32.13 and 2:42.09.
Sophie Sanderson crossed the line of the 1500 in fourth place with a time of 6:03.66.
In the 4x800, Denver took second place with a time of 11:16.73.
The sprint medley saw Denver take the top two spots with times of 1:57.64 and 1:59.48.
In the distance medley, Denver once again took the top two spots with times of 4:36.94 and 4:45.36.
After competing at the Drake Relays in the 400 hurdles, Aubrey Decker grabbed first place with a time of 1:09.83, eight seconds faster than second place.
Mollie Tierney was the lone Cyclone representitive in the shot put and she placed fourth with a throw of 28-10.75.
Denver placed second in the meet with 141 points and finished behind New Hampton.
Wapsie Valley boys
Hunter Curley was able to take sixth in the 100 with a time of 12.23.
In the 200, Weston Schares and Traeton Sauerbrei finished back-to-back in third and fourth place. They crossed the line in 23.62 and 23.80.
Aidan Shannon was close to victory in the 800, but finished in second place with a time of 2:04.11. Dawson Schmit crossed the line in fifth in the same event with a time of 2:10.67.
In the 4x800, Wapsie Valley took third with a time of 8:55.45.
Aidan Brady and Finn Schaefer placed back-to-back in the 1600 in fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 5:07.17 and 5:23.89.
The sprint medley team was able to place first with a time of 1:41.70.
Mason Harter was the lone Warrior in the 110-hurdles and he took fifth with a time of 16.75.
In the 400 hurdles, Brock Kleitsch placed fifth with a time of 1:02.75.
Marshall Weepie took fifth in the long jump with a leap of 17-03.50.
Derek Hilsenbeck placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 125-06.25.
The Warriors placed fourth with 107 team points.