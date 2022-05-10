The Denver Cyclones boys golf team hit the course last Wednesday in the North Iowa Cedar League conference meet. The meet was moved from Thursday to Wednesday and was held at the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Waterloo.
Denver took fifth at the meet with a team score of 338. Wapsie Valley finished in 11th with a team score of 361. Grundy Center took top honors with a score of 303. Ashton Martens from Grundy Center took the medalist award with a score of 73. Denver’s Clayton Liddle wasn’t far behind Martens, finishing with an 18 hole score of 74. Outside of Liddle, it was a tough day on the course for the Cyclones as the next lowest score was an 87 by Mitchell DeVries.
Brody Blaylock was the low score for Wapsie-Valley, coming into the clubhouse with an 83, which was good for a five-way tie for 18th place. Tucker Ladeburg was one shot behind DeVries with an 88. Denver will hit the links next at sectionals hosted by Aplington-Parkersburg at Legend Trail Golf Club on Wednesday.