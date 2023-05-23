DENVER - Monday's night playoff game against Postville was a tough test for the Cyclones.
The game started off with the Cyclones putting the pressure on the Pirate defense, but they were unable to find the back of the net in the first 10 minutes.
17 minutes into the game, Ethan Larson got Denver on the board with a nice shot from across the box that found the right side of the net to put the Cyclones ahead 1-0.
Just six minutes later, Jarrett Clayton tacked on another goal for Denver with a goal right in front of the net to put the Cyclones up 2-0 with 27 minutes to play in the first half.
As the first half progressed, the physicality of the game also went up a notch, resulting in Larson receiving the first yellow card of the night with 13 minutes to play in the half.
The first half ended with the Cyclones leading 2-0 and keeping the game plan in the second half was a major point for head coach Brian Haase.
"We know that it's Postville's last game too," Haase said. "It's a big deal for both of us. We really needed out guys to trust the game plan. We had a couple of guys on yellows so we needed to be smart. We knew from what we saw in the first half, if we could posses, then we could make them tired. To regroup at halftime to make sure we are speaking the same language was important to us."
Over the first 20 minutes of the second half, the ball stayed near midfield with neither team able to really get a good chance at the net and the game remained at 2-0.
The Pirates were able to get a goal on the board with a nice through ball in the box that got by the Denver keeper to cut the lead to 2-1 with just 16 minutes to play in the game.
Postville played desperate soccer in the final moments of the game, but the strong Cyclone defense was able to stop the attack and they went on to win 2-1 to advance to the regional final on Wednesday.
"Those defensive balls, they were looking for a lot of stuff long," Haase said. "You get down by a couple of goals that's the way you're going to play and we know that we can expect that. Our defensive line showed how much strength they have to play that offside kind of game."
Defense wins championships is something that the Cyclones have been building off of all season long and they are starting to click at the correct time.
"It was a tough win," Haase said. "That Postville team showed a lot of improvement throughout the year. I'm really proud of our guys. Our defense has been strong all year. Midfield has been golden. I can't say enough about Carson [Haase] and Laikin [Foelske]. Those guys are just quality players. We needed every last guy tonight."
Denver has a chance to do what no other boys soccer team has done in school history with a win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center they will advance to the state tournament.
"I'm feeling really good," Haase said. "I heard that G-R won and that's just fine with me because third time's a charm is a big deal. We know how to play them, we can beat G-R. We feel really good about our chances."