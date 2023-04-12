JESUP- Fighting against the strong winds, Denver, Wapsie Valley and Tripoli were going for some good results.
Denver
Going straight into the wind, Ethan Schoville took third place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.88.
Teagan Palmer was less than a second slower than the first place finisher in the 200, crossing the line in third with a time of 24.42.
Schoville and Ethan Reiter battled throughout the 400 which saw Schoville finish first and Reiter took third with times of 52.87 and 53.84, respectively.
Kasey Wirtjes has been running the 110-hurdles well this season and did again Tuesday night, crossing the line in first place with a time of 15.33. Evan Dorn took fourth place with a time of 16.28.
Wirtjes also ran in the 400-hurdles and crossed the line in third with a time of 59.60.
In the discus, Alex Moran had a throw of 122-08 which was good for fourth place.
Wirtjes was able to take gold in the high jump with a height of 6-0.00. After he had won, he went for 6-03.00, but was unable to cross the bar.
“It was a rough start for me,” Wirtjes said. “I finally got it. I barely got over six [feet] so I went for six three because I already PR’d at six two this year, so why not just go for it. I don’t have many jumps left so why not.”
Teammate Isaac Larson finished tied for second place with a height of 5-10.00.
In the 4x100, Denver was able to take second place, just three-tenths of a second behind first place with a time of 45.85.
The 4x200 team took fourth place with a time of 1:37.42.
The Cyclones found another gear in the 4x400 and were able to take first place with a time of 3:33.29.
In the 4x800, Denver took third place with a time of 9:11.24.
The shuttle hurdle team was able to take first place with a Wirtjes’ strong anchor leg. They finished with a time of 1:02.84.
“We’ve just got four guys that are really good,” Wirtjes said. “We put it together and put a really good time out there.”
The Cyclones finished in second place with 132 team points, 17 behind first place Grundy Center.
Wapsie Valley
Aiden Shannon battled throughout the 1600 with Grundy Center’s Kaden Lynch. Shannon was able to come away with the win with a time of 4:42.49.
Shannon was also close to winning the 3200, but came in second place with a time of 9:59.99, less than half a second behind first place.
In the 400 hurdles, Dawson Schmit took second place with a time of 59.37. Brock Kleitsch finished in fifth with a time of 1:00.92.
Derek Hilsenbeck continued his strong discus season with a fifth place finish with a distance of 119-7.50.
Mason Harter tied for sixth place in the high jump with a height of 5-8.00.
The 6’7” high jumper has been performing well throughout the season and has been practicing without a track his entire career.
“The back bends have been really good for me,” Harter said. “We don’t have a track so I’ve had to practice in the gym.”
The ultimate goal for the senior is simple.
“Make it to state,” Harter said.
Motivation is something that Harter doesn’t have to dig very deep for and it comes from a past state champion.
“Gunner Meyer probably,” Harter said. “He was a state champion a couple of years ago and he got me into this and helped me when he was here.”
In the long jump, Traeton Sauerbrei and Braden Knight finished back-to-back in second and third place, respectively, with jumps of 19-10.50 and 19-02.50.
In the 4x400, Wapsie Valley took fourth place with a time of 3:39.49.
The sprint medley team was able to finish in fourth place with a time of 1:42.34.
In the distance medley, the Warriors took fourth place with a time of 4:02.91.
Wapsie Valley finished in fourth place with 72 points.
Tripoli
Rowan Carlson continued his hot streak in the 100 with a first place finish and a time of 11.61.
Carlson also took first place in the 200 with a time of 23.77, almost a second faster than second place. Bryce Schroeder took fifth place with a time of 24.58.
Oakley Semelroth took third place in the discus with a throw of 123.02.
In the long jump, Daniel Comer took fifth place with a leap of 18-11.00.
Semelroth also showed out in the shot put with a distance of 43-00.00, three feet behind first place.
In the 4x200, the Panthers took second place with a time of 1:36.56.
The Panthers took sixth place with 58 team points.