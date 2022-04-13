The Denver girl’s basketball season ultimately fell short of their goal of a state championship this past season, losing in the semi-finals to Central Lyon. Despite this, two members of the program were given the opportunity to play and coach together one last time at the girl’s all-star game this past weekend. Reese Johnson and coach Joe Frost were a major part of the 2A team. Grace Hennessy was also voted into the all-star game as a part of the third team with Johnson being on the second team.
“I was contacted by the IGHSAU in late January and they pick the coaches based on success the last couple of year,” Frost said. “It was a good opportunity to coach Reese one last time and getting to represent Denver on a big stage like this was really a cool thing.”
The teams were made up of players and coaches that had substantial success this year. Johnson was part of the 3-headed scoring machine in Denver this past season that brought them back to the state tournament. The scoring and hustle plays didn’t stop just because it was an exhibition. Johnson finished the game as the 2A most valuable player to add on the accolade of all-tournament team at the state tournament.
“She truly looked like one of the best players on the court,” Frost said. “It was really fun to just sit back and watch her play one last time.”
The 2A team ended up losing to the 1A team by a score of 84-72.