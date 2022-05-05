Local teams Denver and Wapsie Valley took to the track for the Denver High School Coed Cyclone Relays on Monday.
In the first meet since the Drake Relays, senior Sydney Eggena picked up right where she left off with two wins in the shot put and the discus throws. In the discus, Eggena threw an impressive 107 feet, nearly 30 feet longer than second place Jenya Stevenson from Charles City.
Following her second place performance at the Drake Relays, Eggena won the shot put with a throw of 39 feet and four inches. This throw was three feet longer than second place Leah Stewart of Charles City.
On the men’s side, Denver also won the shot put event with senior Braden Powers having a throw of 50 feet. Gabe Ricketts also took fifth in the same event with a throw of 44 feet, 9 inches. Junior Mason Harter from Wapsie Valley ended up in 14th place with a throw of 36 feet, 3 inches.
In the 100-meter dash, Denver sophomore Elaina Hildebrandt took first with a time of 13.20 seconds. Freshman Amelia Powers took fifth in the same event with a time of 14.03. In the boys 100, Denver’s Caylor Hoffer took third with a time of 11.42. In addition to Hoffer’s top-3 time, Denver had four other athletes place in the top-10. Zander Norman and Kaden Miller placed sixth and seventh respectively and Ethan Schoville and Micah Grier finished ninth and tenth respectively. Wapsie Valley’s Hunter Kane finished 11th with a time of 11.94 seconds.
Miller and Hoffer continued their sprinting placements with a 1-2 finish in the 200. Miller won the event with a time of 23.09 seconds and Hoffer was not far behind finishing with a time of 23.24 seconds. Holten Robinson from Wapsie Valley rounded out the top-3 with a time of 23.27 seconds to make the race for second interesting.
Denver’s Anna Curtis took home the win in the 400 with a time of 1:01.61, three seconds faster than second place, in the eight person race. Hudson Mercado from Denver was the highest placing Cyclone for the men’s 400 with a sixth place finish and a time of 57.34 seconds. The 3200 saw Denver’s Neil Pinter come in second place behind East Marshall’s Joe Terrones. Pinter finished with a time of 10:58.15, 27 seconds slower than Terrones. Gabe Swales and Jayden Herrmann from Denver finished in sixth and seventh respectively.
In the girls 4x800, New Hampton held the lead for most of the race between them and Denver. In the final leg though, Denver kicked it down in the last 100 meters and closed the gap to just one second by the time both athletes crossed the finish line. In the men’s 4x800, Denver also placed second behind Aplington-Parkersburg. Denver finished with a time of 8:52.05, nine seconds slower than A-P.
In the 800 medley relay, Wapsie Valley won on the men’s side and Denver came away with the second place time for the girls. Wapsie Valley placed first with a time of 1:38.84 and Denver ran a time of 1:57.72. The Denver girls edged out BCLUW in the 1600 medley relay with a time of 4:41.50.
Both teams will hit the track next at the NICL Mega Meet held at Hudson High School on Thursday at 3 p.m.