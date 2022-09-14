The Cyclone cross country team travelled to West Central to run at the Starmont Invitational.
Reeve Ristau continued her standout sophomore year, finishing in third place in the varsity race with a time of 20:37.
Avery Trunkhill was the next Denver finisher in 14th place with a time of 21:24. Hailey Homan was the final Cyclone to finish within the top-20, taking 18th place with a time of 21:41.
The trio of Amber Homan, Aubrey Decker and Anna Mulert crossed the finish line back-to-back-to-back. The trio finished in 24th, 25th and 26th respectively with times of 22:06, 22:07.1 and 22:07.4 respectively.
The girls placed second behind Beckman Catholic Dyersville. Denver scored 70 team points behind Beckman’s 65 points.
On the boys side, Jack Mulert was the highest finisher for Denver. Mulert was the seventh finisher in the boys varsity race with a time of 17:23.
Maxwell Schwandt and Neal Pinter crossed back-to-back in 15th and 16th place with times of 17:47 and 17:54 respectively.
The next Cyclone runner to cross the line was Trevor Baas in 29th place. Baas ran the race in 18:21.
Jayden Herrmann was able to crack the top-50 runners, placing 49th with a time of 19:06.
Gabe Swales and Sean Gomez rounded out the top-seven runners for Denver. Swales and Gomez were separated by just seven-tenths of a second. The duo finished in 53rd and 54th place with times of 19:19 and 19:20 respectively.
Denver will be running next at Willow Run Country Club when they host the annual Cyclone meet.
