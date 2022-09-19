Denver will be holding their annual homecoming week Sept. 18-24.
Denver will be holding their annual homecoming week Sept. 18-24.
There will be a bags tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6-9 p.m.
On Friday, the Cyclones will take on Central Springs in the football game and the king and queen coronation will happen during halftime of the game.
Members of the homecoming court include: Allison Sessler, Amber Homan, Lieke Van Dijk, Grace Hennessy, Laci Even, Ian Dunleavy, Jack Mulert, Chris Haislet, Tye Bradley and Clayton Liddle.
The week will be capped off with the homecoming dance from 8-11 p.m. with a $5 charge for the students.
