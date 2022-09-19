Denver Hoco Court

The homecoming court starting with the back row from left: Ian Dunleavy, Jack Mulert, Chris Haislet, Tye Bradley, Clayton Liddle. Front row from left: Allison Sessler, Amber Homan, Lieke Van Dijk, Grace Hennessy, Laci Even.

Denver will be holding their annual homecoming week Sept. 18-24.

There will be a bags tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6-9 p.m.