DENVER — If the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s preseason ratings were any indication, the Nov. 23 season opener between host Class 2A No. 5 Denver and Class 4A No. 15 Waverly-Shell Rock could be entertaining.
The Go-Hawks finished the pandemic season 21-3 and was one game shy of returning to Wells Fargo Arena for the state tournament, falling to Dubuque Wahlert in the regional final in Go-Hawk Gym. The Cyclones were 18-5 and also just missed out on punching their ticket to Des Moines, as Grundy Center defeated them at Waterloo West.
Their respective journeys began at the Marv and Helen Schumacher Gymnasium in Cyclone Center. When the final horn sounded, it was the home squad that got their season off on the front foot.
Grace Hennessy paced Denver with 14 points, with Allison Bonnette adding a double-double, as the Cyclones defeated their cross-Bremer County rival Go-Hawks, 41-35.
Denver head coach Joe Frost said the game wasn’t very pretty.
“I felt pretty comfortable, knowing how many minutes we already have on our varsity court,” Frost said afterwards. “I saw some girls really step up through it. I feel we have a team of a bunch of winners there, and I’m glad we can make some quick plays on strategy.”
W-SR coach Greg Bodensteiner said his players did some good things but said they “couldn’t buy a basket” during the opener.
“The eight kids that we played during this game predominantly did a really nice job,” Bodensteiner said. “We did things that we hadn’t worked on in practices as much as we should have. We had our hands forced with the way the game unfolded.
“Our kids competed. If we can continue to do that, keep getting better, we’ll have a better chance down the road.”
Neither team shot more than 40% from the floor for the game. The Cyclones (1-0) hit on 14 of 38 for 36.8% in the game, including 4 for 16 from 3-point range, while the Go-Hawks were only able to connect on 12 of 53 chances, or 22.6%, and missed on all 19 of their shots from behind the arc.
Hennessy shot 46.2% of her field goal chances (6 for 13) and made two of her three free throws for her 14 points. She also had seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a team-leading three blocked shots.
Meanwhile, Bonnette had 10 points on 3 of 8 shooting, with 2 of 7 from long range, and also pulled down 10 caroms, including an offensive board. She co-led in assists with Reese Johnson with two, and also was second on the team with two steals as well as blocking a shot.
Johnson nearly had a double-double herself, scoring nine points and grabbing nine off the glass, with four on the offensive end. She also had three steals.
Frost said the inaccuracy can be chalked up to early-season jitters.
“We need to do a better job of getting better inside-out looks for (Bonnette) or attacking the rim,” he said. “I don’t expect shots to go.
“What I liked there is that how solid our defense was early in the season. That’s the type of stuff we have to rely on especially there. The girls are tired, the legs are gone, the shots aren’t going to be a little bit off at time. We have a bunch of people who can put it in the hoop. I’m just more encouraged with the competitive level and defense that we brought.”
Katelyn Eggena led the way for the Go-Hawks (0-1) with nine points on 4 for 14 from the floor and pulled in seven boards. Trinidee Moore added six, and Breanna Bodensteiner and Emma Thompson added five each off the bench.
Neither team made a field goal for the first 1 minute and 8 seconds, until Morgan Aikey put down a layup while fouled to give W-SR a 2-1 lead. Macy Smith split a pair of free throws with 5:09 to go in the opening period, but then the Cyclones finished the quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 10-3 lead to the benches.
The second period was a bit more even, with a 12-10 advantage for the Go-Hawks, but Denver held an 18-15 advantage into the locker rooms. Neither team found much accuracy in the third period, with the Cyclones holding a slim 28-26 advantage going into the final period.
Greg Bodensteiner said that Denver shot the ball “a lot better” than his squad.
“We didn’t make a 3-pointer, took a lot of good ones,” Bodensteiner said. “It’s early in the year, a little bit sloppy. The kids are still feeling things out, trying to get comfortable, and it looked like there were two teams that weren’t super-comfortable but competed at a pretty high level.”
DENVER 41, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 35
Score by quarter
Waverly-SR…… 3 12 11 9 — 35
Denver……………10 8 10 13 — 41
Individual scoring
Waverly-Shell Rock: Katelyn Eggena 4-14 1-3 9, Trinidee Moore 2-11 2-2 6, Macy Smith 0-6 4-6 4, Morgan Aikey 1-5 0-1 2, Lindsey Overmann 1-4 0-1 2, Brenna Bodensteiner 1-7 3-3 5, Emma Thompson 2-4 1-2 5, Sydney Biennemann 1-2 0-0 2, Keiri Holmquist 0-0 0-0 0, totals 12-53 11-18 35.
Denver: Grace Hennessy 6-13 2-3 14, Allison Bonnette 3-8 2-6 10, Reece Johnson 3-9 3-6 9, Avery Forde 1-2 2-4 5, Sydney Eggena 0-2 0-1 0, Macy Matthias 1-3 0-0 3, Elaina Hildebrandt 0-1 0-0 0, totals 14-38 9-20 41.
Other stats
3-point goals: W-SR 0-19, Denver 4-16 (Bonnette 2-7, Forde 1-1, Matthias 1-2); Rebounds: W-SR 28 (K. Eggena 7, Overman 5, Moore 4, Bodensteiner 4, Thompson 4), Denver 37 (Bonnette 10, Johnson 9, Hennesey 7); Offensive rebounds: W-SR 9 (Bodensteiner 3, Moore 2, Overman 2, K. Eggena 2), Denver 8 (Johnson 4, Forde 2, Bonnette 1, S. Eggena 1); Assists: W-SR 4 (Moore 1, Overman 1, Smith 1, K. Eggena 1), Denver 6 (Bonnette 2, Johnson 2, Hennessy 1, S. Eggena 1); Steals: W-SR 8 (Smith 3, Overman 2, Moore 1, Aikey 1, K. Eggena 1), Denver 7 (Johnson 3, Bonnette 2, Forde 1, Hennessy 1); Blocks: W-SR 0, Denver 4 (Hennessy 3, Bonnette 1); Turnovers: W-SR 10, Denver 14; Fouled out: Smith; Technical fouls: none.