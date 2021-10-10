DENVER — In the days leading up to Friday’s Class 1A District 3 clash between leaders Denver and Dike-New Hartford, Cyclone head coach Rhett Barrett told several media outlets that his team couldn’t afford to turn the ball over.
His words rang true.
The Cyclones fumbled the ball twice, with one returned for a touchdown and the other setting up a score, and also threw a pick-six, all in the second half, as the Wolverines clinched the district with a 35-10 victory at Sharp Field.
In talking about the final 24 minutes of the game, Barrett said Dike had “earned one” in getting a touchdown to start the third quarter.
“I’m not saying they didn’t — they played better than us,” Barrett said. “You can’t turn the ball over and have them score on defense. You just can’t do that, because you just can’t. That’s not how you win games.
“That’s not who we are. That’s not how we play. We haven’t been slapped in the mouth yet, so I’m excited to see how we come back next week. We’ve got some work to do.”
That opening drive of the third quarter was quick. Starting on their own 15-yard line, D-NH (7-0 overall, 4-0 District 3) just needed three plays to cover the distance. After runs of 11 yards by Jarek Hall and 19 by Devon Kollasch, Jacob Stockdale connected with Michael Herber in the flat, and the senior tight end rumbled the rest of the way for a 56-yard touchdown for a 14-10 lead, just 52 seconds into the second half.
Following a Denver (6-1, 3-1) punt, the Wolverines were in the middle of a 15-play drive that got to the Cyclone 18, which also included a conversion on fourth and inches. However, a pass play from Stockdale intended for Kollasch was picked off in the end zone by Caylor Hoeffer.
On the ensuing play, quarterback Tye Bradley connected with Hoeffer for a 67-yard pass play that wound up at the Dike 13. However, the play was called back for a holding penalty, placing the ball on the Denver 8. A 7-yard pass and 1-yard run set up a third and 14 from the 16.
That was when Denver’s first turnover occurred.
As pressure surrounded Bradley, he attempted to throw a pass, and he lost control of the football while his arm was moving forward. However, the officials ruled that it was a fumble and not an incomplete pass. As a result, Wil Textor scooped the loose pigskin and made a 14-yard return for the touchdown to make the score 21-10 with 2:13 left in the third.
The teams exchanged punts, and then the Cyclones had a good drive that started on the Wolverine 48 and got to the 32. But on second and 6, Bradley’s pass intended for Kasey Wirkjes was picked off by Parker Adams and taken back 68 yards for the score, making the tally 28-10 with 9:10 left in the fourth quarter.
Denver had another good drive that went deep into Dike territory on the next possession. From their own 35, the Cyclones had gone nine plays, and they had first down on the Wolverine 14. At that point, Ethan Schoville had a run that went inside the Dike 5, but he was stripped of the football on the tackle, recovered by the visitors on their own 2.
DNH was methodical initially in the following drive, getting to the Denver 44 after six plays. There, Hall found a hole in the Cyclone defense and sprinted 44 yards to paydirt with 2:53 left to cap the scoring at 35-10.
Things were much more competitive in the first half of the game. The two teams stalemated through much of the premiere period before Dike went 41 yards on nine plays after a short punt. The Wolverines scored the initial points on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Stockdale to Kollasch with 19.7 seconds left in the first.
Denver found the scoreboard for the first time on the night following a four-play, 87-yard drive late in the second quarter, capped by a 74-yard catch and run by Micah Grier to tie the game at 7 with 1:15 before the break.
The Cyclones grabbed the ball back, when defensive lineman Luke Koepke pulled up while rushing Stockdale to bat the Dike QB’s pass. The ball then found its way into the 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior’s mitts for the interception.
Four plays later, with the ball on the Dike 22, Barrett sent Trevan Reiter to attempt a 40-yard field goal. He was able to split the uprights to give the Cyclones the 10-7 halftime advantage.
Barrett said the team was doing well at that point.
“We told them that Dike comes out in the second half, and they play hard,” he said. “They went down and scored.
“We had our chances. Even at the end of the game with 6, 7 minutes left, we were able to move the ball. If you punch one in, you get an on-side (kick), you’ve got a little life. You can’t turn the ball over on the 10. Tonight, they (DNH) were the better team.”
For the Cyclones in the game, Bradley was 8 for 19 passing for 117 yards with a touchdown, and interception and a lost fumble. He added nine carries for 54 net yards.
Schoville led the rushing attack with 17 carries for 77 yards with a lost fumble. Grier had the 75-yard touchdown catch for his only reception, while Hoeffer had eight carries for 21 yards and four catches for 22 yards. Norman had three grabs for 20 yards.
Defensively, Reiter led with six tackles, five solos, while Bradley added 5.5 stops, four alone, and Gabe Ricketts and Nathan Olmstead had 4.5 each.
Meanwhile, Hill carried 23 times for 164 yards for a touchdown and had two catches for 13 yards. Stockdale was 10 for 16 passing for 190 yards with two TDs and two INTs. Kollasch led in receiving with three grabs for 62 yards and a score, while Herber had the 56-yard TD catch.
The Cyclones will have their regular-season finale Friday at South Hardin (3-4, 2-2) in Eldora. Barrett said one of the things his team needs to do is to have the offense show up and work on the defense.
“We weren’t tackling every day (at practice), I guess we’ve got to work tackling twice a day,” he said. “I was kind of ashamed of our tackling and that stuff.
“We’ve got to get better as a team in every phase of the game.”
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 35, DENVER 10
Dike-NH … 7 0 14 14 — 35
Denver …… 0 10 0 0 — 10
First quarter
DNH: Devon Kollasch 31-yard pass from Jacob Stockdale (Nolan Dall kick) 0:19.7
Second quarter
Denver: Micha Greer 74-yard pass from Tye Bradley (Trevan Reiter kick) 1:15
Denver: Reiter 40-yard field goal 0:00
Third quarter
DNH: Michael Herber 56-yard pass from Stockdale (Dall kick) 11:08
DNH: Wil Textor 14-yard fumble return (Dall kick) 2:13
Fourth quarter
DNH: Parker Adams 68-yard interception return (Dall kick) 9:10
DNH: Jerek Hall 44-yard run (Dall kick) 2:53
Individual stats
Passing — Dike-NH: Stockdale 10-16-2 190 yards 2 TDs, Kollasch 0-1-0 0 yards; Denver: Bradley 8-19-1 117 yards 1 TD
Rushing — Dike-NH: Jerek Hall 23-164 1 TD, Micah Walston 3-29, Kollasch 3-16, Gus Varney 4-14, Stockdale 2-(minus-3); Denver: Ethan Schoville 17-77, Bradley 9-54, Caylor Hoeffer 8-21
Receiving — Dike-NH: Kollasch 3-62 1 TD, Herber 1-56 1 TD, Nate Graves 2-32, Jace Hall 2-27, Jerek Hall 2-13; Denver: Grier 1-75 1 TD, Hoeffer 4-22, Zander Norman 3-20