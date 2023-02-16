Name: Chloe Bloker

Title: Chapter president

Class: Sophomore

FFA duties: Lead the chapter and lead chapter meetings.

Farming background: I grew up and live on a farm. I raise sheep and cattle. I show sheep at the county fair.

Plans after graduation: I plan on farming and becoming a cosmetologist or artificial insemination tech.

How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? I have been involved with 4-H for 7 years and in FFA for 2 years.

What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Meeting new people!

What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has taught me how to run a meeting, teamwork and social skills, which will help me later in life.

Why should students consider joining FFA? For leadership experiences!

Name: Riley Jenkins

Title: Vice-President

Class: Sophomore

FFA duties: Help run the meeting.

Farming background: I grew up on an acreage and we raised cattle, horses, and chickens.

Plans after graduation: Go to at least a four-year college.

How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 2 years

What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Meeting new people and experiences.

What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? It has taught me very good collaboration skills and working with others.

Why should students consider joining FFA? There are a lot of opportunities and chances to meet new people.

Name: Riley Brandt

Title: Secretary

Class: Freshman

FFA duties: Take notes

Farming background: Family farm

Plans after graduation: Work in shops

How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 1 year

What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Field trips

What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? Taught me about jobs.

Why should students consider joining FFA? Help make friends, fun times, fun learning.

Name: Kylee Teisinger

Title: Secretary

Class: Junior

FFA duties: Creating agendas, writing meeting minutes.

Farming background: Involved with County Council

Plans after graduation: Early childhood special education

How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 4-H: 8 years; FFA: 2 years

What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Getting to know new people

What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has taught me how to talk to people.

Why should students consider joining FFA? It’s fun while still teaching important life skills.

Name: Josh Rabenhorst

Title: Treasurer

Class: Freshman

FFA duties: Keeping track of money

Farming background: Family on dad’s side

Plans after graduation: Going to South Dakota State University

How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 1-1.5 years

What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Going to conventions

What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? To stay organized and listen to directions

Why should students consider joining FFA? To learn about ag and have better opportunities

Name: Maryn Laures

Title: Reporter

Class: Freshman

FFA duties: News articles, public posts, scrapbook

Farming background: None

Plans after graduation: Run track, go into medical field

How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 2 years

What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Meeting new people and learning new stuff

What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has taught me lots of life skills and communication skills

Why should students consider joining FFA? Students should consider joining FFA because it’s super fun, you meet lots of people, and you learn important life skills.

Name: Cody Koepke

Title: Sentinel

Class: Freshman

FFA duties: Provide refreshments and entertainment.

Farming background: Show dairy, 4-H officer, help grandma and grandpa on farm

Plans after graduation: Own a roofing company, welder or a PE teacher

How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 4-H, whole life. FFA, 2 years.

What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Travel to National FFA Convention.

What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? To speak to people and give a presentations

Why should students consider joining FFA? It is fun to learn about Ag and be a leader in the FFA.