Name: Chloe Bloker
Title: Chapter president
Class: Sophomore
FFA duties: Lead the chapter and lead chapter meetings.
Farming background: I grew up and live on a farm. I raise sheep and cattle. I show sheep at the county fair.
Plans after graduation: I plan on farming and becoming a cosmetologist or artificial insemination tech.
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? I have been involved with 4-H for 7 years and in FFA for 2 years.
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Meeting new people!
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has taught me how to run a meeting, teamwork and social skills, which will help me later in life.
Why should students consider joining FFA? For leadership experiences!
Name: Riley Jenkins
Title: Vice-President
Class: Sophomore
FFA duties: Help run the meeting.
Farming background: I grew up on an acreage and we raised cattle, horses, and chickens.
Plans after graduation: Go to at least a four-year college.
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 2 years
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Meeting new people and experiences.
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? It has taught me very good collaboration skills and working with others.
Why should students consider joining FFA? There are a lot of opportunities and chances to meet new people.
Name: Riley Brandt
Title: Secretary
Class: Freshman
FFA duties: Take notes
Farming background: Family farm
Plans after graduation: Work in shops
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 1 year
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Field trips
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? Taught me about jobs.
Why should students consider joining FFA? Help make friends, fun times, fun learning.
Name: Kylee Teisinger
Title: Secretary
Class: Junior
FFA duties: Creating agendas, writing meeting minutes.
Farming background: Involved with County Council
Plans after graduation: Early childhood special education
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 4-H: 8 years; FFA: 2 years
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Getting to know new people
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has taught me how to talk to people.
Why should students consider joining FFA? It’s fun while still teaching important life skills.
Name: Josh Rabenhorst
Title: Treasurer
Class: Freshman
FFA duties: Keeping track of money
Farming background: Family on dad’s side
Plans after graduation: Going to South Dakota State University
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 1-1.5 years
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Going to conventions
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? To stay organized and listen to directions
Why should students consider joining FFA? To learn about ag and have better opportunities
Name: Maryn Laures
Title: Reporter
Class: Freshman
FFA duties: News articles, public posts, scrapbook
Farming background: None
Plans after graduation: Run track, go into medical field
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 2 years
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Meeting new people and learning new stuff
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has taught me lots of life skills and communication skills
Why should students consider joining FFA? Students should consider joining FFA because it’s super fun, you meet lots of people, and you learn important life skills.
Name: Cody Koepke
Title: Sentinel
Class: Freshman
FFA duties: Provide refreshments and entertainment.
Farming background: Show dairy, 4-H officer, help grandma and grandpa on farm
Plans after graduation: Own a roofing company, welder or a PE teacher
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 4-H, whole life. FFA, 2 years.
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Travel to National FFA Convention.
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? To speak to people and give a presentations
Why should students consider joining FFA? It is fun to learn about Ag and be a leader in the FFA.