This is an overview of the Denver FFA Chapter’s year. The Fall activities this year included Greenhand Fire Up,Tri State, Ag Precision & Animal Science Day, National FFA Convention, IAT Leadership conference, and
Livestock judging.
In September club members did some in-state travel first of an event held by the Bremer County Extension.
Ag precision day was a trip for the Animal Science class. They had a field day which ranged from GPS application with UTV to using drones. Then the students in the Introductions to Agriculture Class traveled to Tri State, a day filled with hands-on learning where students got to taste cheese as well as dairy judging.
In October several opportunities availed themselves in FFA. First, a leadership conference for freshmen and a trip for 10 to the National FFA Convention.
Greenhand Fire Up is an event meant for any first or Freshman member of the FFA chapters in the NE District which was held in Waverly. This learning experience taught different parts of the Agriculture Industry. It showed different ways of communication, different SAE options, and much more. Three FFA members were able to compete in the Kirkwood Community College Freshmen/Sophomore Livestock Judging Contest. The National Convention was a great experience for the chapter. While at the National convention, club members went to
John Deere and watched them work as they learned about safety in the factory. Along with watching them work, students were given the opportunity to take a tour of the FFA headquarters and see the history of it.
Along with that members did courtesy corp. volunteering such as setting up plants around the national competition for Nursery Landscape Career Development Event and escorting members competing in floriculture through the different stations.
In November it was time for the entire chapter to have a chance at developing leadership skills. If they signed up they could attend a conference depending on their age.
The IAT Leadership Conference was a great place to learn a variety of new skills as well as make new friends who are on the same learning path. Ignite is for middle school through 9th grade, Amplify is for 10th and 11th graders while Transform is for Seniors. In November three members were sent and in December there were three more. Another opportunity that took place this year was the officer visits. A few officers came into the classroom and taught us a number of things about the Agriculture Industry as well as FFA altogether.
In December students traveled to IAT. Finally, the Fundraiser arrived so all who purchased the fruit, meat, cheese and candy had it delivered.
One way money was raised for the chapter was by fruit sales. While members sold fruit, meat, cheese, and candy, a total of $1934.50 was raised. Going along with fruit sales, a donation of a box of citrus to both The Sunset Home as well as Willow Manner was made, for residents and employees as a token of appreciation.
These officers were elected as the 2022-2023 team: President Chloe Blocker, Vice President Riley Jenkins, Treasurer Josh Rabenhorst, Secretaries Kylee Teisinger and Riley Brandt, Reporter Maryn Laures, Sentinel Cody Koepke, Advisor Karen Van De Walle.