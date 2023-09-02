DENVER - It wasn't the prettiest win, but the job got done.
Wapsie Valley got the ball to start on Friday night and they went to work. After six minutes in the first quarter, Wapsie Valley finally crossed midfield for the first time and on fourth and 17, Kanan Decker lofted a pretty ball up to Ian Buzynski. The point after attempt was no good and Wapsie Valley took a 6-0 lead with just 2:47 left in the first after the first drive of the game.
On the ensuing kickoff return, Ethan Reiter nearly broke free for a touchdown, but luckily for the Cyclones, they didn't have to wait long to score. Micah Grier broke through the defense for a 53-yard touchdown rush and the kick was good which allowed Denver to take the 7-6 lead.
To start the second quarter, Denver drove down the field, but they were stopped by a fumbled snap and an illegal man downfield penalty and they downed a punt inside the Wapsie 10-yard line.
After neither team was able to score for the majority of the quarter, the Cyclones ran the triple option to perfection from 15-yards out on a Grier carry to make it 13-6 by the time the halftime buzzer sounded.
The Cyclones received the second half kickoff and they wasted no time in scoring again. Jaxson Sanderson hooked up with Keaton Rothmeyer on a nice fade route for a 25-yard touchdown, but the PAT was no good to make it 19-6 with 9:31 to play in the third quarter.
Buzynski made some magic on the ensuing kick return. After mishandling the kick, he returned the kick for 88 yards and a touchdown, but he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and the long conversion attempt was no good to make it 19-13 Cyclones.
Denver continued to rush the ball down the field against the Warriors and he found paydirt again, this time from 24-yards to make it 26-12.
The turnover battle has been a key focus for the Cyclones this season and Rothmeyer found his hands on the ball and he returned the interception for over 40 yards and a touchdown to put the Cyclones ahead 33-12 with just under eight minutes to play in the third quarter.
Denver's defense wasn't done yet after a batted ball was intercepted by Evan Dorn. On the next offensive play for the Cyclones, a late hit penalty set them back and they never recovered and Wapsie got the ball back at their own 14-yard line.
Early in the fourth quarter, Decker plunged it in from a few yards out, but Denver stuffed the conversion to make it 33-18 Denver.
On Denver's next possession, Sanderson snuck it in from the goal line and the PAT drilled the uprights to put the Cyclones ahead 39-18.
Dorn iced the game with a fourth down tackle for loss and Denver beat their rival 39-18.
The win pushed the Cyclones to 2-0 on the year, but they haven't been pretty wins.
"I guess it's ok," head coach Rhett Barrett said. "They [Wapsie Valley] played hard and hit hard. I was not happy with our tackling. I was not happy with our special teams and we need to fix that. Offensively, we ran the ball pretty well and executed really well. Now we just need to shore up our defense and special teams."
Denver's offensive line was going to be the key to the offense from the start of the season and Friday's game was a good showcase for them.
"I mean I can't get any touchdowns if I don't get any blocks," Grier said. "Our o-line did an amazing job getting their blocks all around all around."
Wapsie Valley is now 1-1 on the year and they will play South Winneshiek for their homecoming next week.
Denver will hit the road for their week three matchup against North Fayette Valley.