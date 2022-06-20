The Denver Genealogy and History Club will welcome the Rev. Kyle Barton of Lutheran Services of Iowa as their speaker on June 28 at 6:30 pm at the Denver Library.
Barton will discuss the history of Bremwood in Waverly. The program will include a glimpse into the 158 years of LSI’s work in the state of Iowa with a specific focus on the Bremwood campus in Waverly and its transition from an orphanage to a residential treatment center. Additionally Barton will share about current services offered by LSI.
Rev. Kyle Barton serves as a chaplain and spiritual life leader for the residents and staff of the Bremwood Residential Treatment Center in Waverly. He also serves as a LSI ambassador at parish and community events.
The program is open to the public and free to attend. Contact the Denver Public Library at 984-5140 is sign up to attend.