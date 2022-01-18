The Denver Genealogy and History Club will present a program on using the Iowa Census records for your genealogy research.
The program will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and will be presented via Zoom. Theresa Liewer from the Iowa Genealogy Society in Des Moines will share her expertise in navigating these valuable records.
The state of Iowa took its first census in 1836 and continued through 1925. The earliest ones were not state/territory wide but as years passed, they became more comprehensive. All of these records contain valuable gems to help you in your search. Liewer will go through their contents and where you can find them online.
This program is free and open to the public. If you would like to view this program, please call the Denver Library at 984-5150 or email Kelly Platte at kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us to get the Zoom link to join. The library will also have a few computers set up on site if you would like to view the program at the library.
The Denver Genealogy and History Club meets the fourth Tuesday of every month and features a speaker on genealogy related topics or local history. All programs are open to anyone who wished to attend.