The Denver Genealogy and History Club will present an online program, “The Badge of Military Merit”, on Tuesday July 25 at 2 p.m. Presenter, Gary Everding Sr. will talk about the oldest military honor and the history of how it was established to recognize distinguished service. His presentation will include some of our local veterans who received military honors. He will also talk about a project he is working on to recognize veterans in Iowa who have earned military honors.
In conjunction with this program, the group is asking local families to submit a photo of a local veteran who served in the Korean War Conflict. National Korean War Veteran’s Armistice Day is July 27. The photos will be featured in Everding’s program to recognize this important date. Photos can be dropped off a the Denver Library this week or emailed to kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us. We ask that you get your photo submitted by this Friday, July 21 so it can be included.
This will be an online program only. If you are interested in viewing this online program, please call the library at 319-984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us to be emailed the Zoom link to join the program.
The mission of the Denver Genealogy and History Club is to bring awareness of the importance of preserving local and family history through programming and various resources. If you would like to get started in researching your family history, the group is here to help you. Call the Denver Library to make an appointment to have a volunteer work one on one with you to get started.