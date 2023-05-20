DES MOINES- Championship Saturday at the Blue Oval is one of the highlights from the year.
It can bring the highest of highs, as well as some lows.
The morning started off with the Wapsie Valley girls sprint medley team of LeeAnn Oltrogge, Hannah Knight, Peyton Curley and Brylee Bellis finished in eighth place for a medal. They quartet crossed the line in 1:53.73.
In the 2A girls sprint medley, Denver's Diedra Cinadr, Elaina Hildebrandt, Anna Curtis and Aubrey Decker took fourth with a time of 1:50.23, two seconds behind first.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Cat Wedeking, Sally Gade, Lilly Betts and Kieri Holmquist crossed the line in 1:55.89, good for 22nd place.
In the boys 1A sprint medley, Wapsie Valley's Braeden Knight, Traeton Sauerbrei, Hunter Kane and Weston Schares placed 19th with a time of 1:38.41.
The Denver boys sprint medley team was disqualified after handing the baton off outside of the exchange zone.
Ayden Hoffert, Austin Carter, Carson Reznicek and Nolan Foster were able to lead the Go-Hawks to a 19th place finish with a time of 1:37.18.
Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck was able to break her personal record in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.75 which gave her her second gold medal of the week.
Even as a sophomore, Huck has written her name in N-P history as she gave the Huskies their first 400 and 800 titles during her short career.
"It's really nice to come out and represent our school," Huck said. "It's really good to represent and get out name out there. Yesterday in the dmed, I got the baton in last. I ran my first lap in 50 seconds and it didn't feel great. I knew that I was faster based off that and today I went and compensated for that a little bit."
Denver's Hailey Homan placed 17th with a new PR time of 2:23.62 in the 800.
In the 3A boys 800, W-SR's Caleb Hoins blasted out of the starting line and broke his PR with a time of 1:59.17, good for 13th place in a stacked field.
All throughout the season, Hoins has employed the strategy of getting out in front early to avoid getting boxed in in the back of the pack.
"When I get out in the first 200, it's just how I've raced this season," Hoins said. "It always gives me the drive to get out in front of the front pack. I get nervous about getting boxed in, so I try to get out and hold that lead for as long as I can."
In the final 200 of the race, Hoins was able to find another gear to pull up in the pack and improve his positioning.
"During that last two turns, it took a lot of guts and mentality," Hoins said. "I never try to think about how my legs feel. I think I ran really well, but I still have a lot more to go. I know this is my last time, it was just a great experience to get out here for my last year of high school."
The shuttle hurdle final saw N-P's Kaden Wilken, Aidan Lamborn, Bo Harrington and Titus Evans placed seventh with a time of 1:02.13.
In 2A, Denver's Evan Dorn, Isaac Larson, Chase Baumgartner and Kasey Wirtjes cracked the top four with a fourth place finish and a time of 1:01.82, just over a second behind first place.
Sam Roose, Jameson Toma, Marquis Olson and Asa Newsom placed sixth in the shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:01.83.
Wirtjes had his best placement in the 110-hurdles where he took third with a time of 14.81.
Coming into Saturday, Wirtjes felt better in the finals than he did in the preliminary race.
"I feel really good, a lot better than yesterday [Friday]," Wirtjes said. "It felt good to finally get the top three and get that medal around my neck."
Marv Kramer, Denver's jumping and hurdles coach, will be retiring at the end of the season and Wirtjes was glad to learn under him.
"He's meant everything," Wirtjes said. "I've learned everything that I know from him. I definitely will not be here without him and I just need to thank that guy for everything."
Newsom closed out his career in the 110-hurdles with a fifth place finish and a time of 14.61, his personal record.
Running in the state tournament wasn't a sure thing for Newsom the last month as he was dealing with a nagging back issue that kept him out of most of the end of the season.
"It's been a long four weeks, but I feel good," Newsom said. "It's been a long weekend working through some stuff with my back. I love getting the opportunity to compete and it's a blessing. I'm grateful that I'm healthy enough to walk."
Newsom qualified in three seperate hurdle events and hurdling is in the Newsom's blood.
"It's an event that takes a lot of rhythm and a lot of technique," Newsom said. "I think that's why I have so much pride for the sport. There is so much attention to detail required in the sport and my dad being a hurdle coach, he has a love for hurdles and I just gravitated towards it."
After finishing in third place a year ago in the 200, Denver's Natalie Demai got a season best time of 25.59 for second place.
"I started off with an injury [earlier in the season] and in a negative headspace," Demai said. "I worked really hard in training and helping my body. It's amazing to be here and to be improving."
Being around the Denver girls track and field team has been a blessing for Demai in her development as both a sprinter and as a person.
"It's honestly just amazing to have the opportunity to run with some amazing girls," Demai said. "They have my back. Having [Abby] Fliehler as a coach, I don't think I would be where I'm at without them."
In the 1A 1600, Wapsie Valley's Aidan Shannon was able to find his way to a seventh place finish with a PR time of 4:27.26.
Denver's Neal Pinter raced in 2A and he also broke his PR with a time of 4:35.72, good for 15th place on the leaderboard.
Hoins ended his high school career with a 13th place finish in the 1600 with a time of 4:31.24, his final PR.
In the 1500, Huck broke the state record with a PR time of 4:35.44, but it was just one-hundredth of a second behind first place.
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Hillary Trainor broke her PR in the 1500 with a time of 4:41.69, good for fourth place.
Denver's Amber Homan and Reeve Ristau placed 20th and 23rd, respectively, with times of 5:07 and 5:10.
Wapsie Valley's Oltrogge, Curley, Taylor Buhr and Knight closed out the season in the 1A 4x100 with a season best time of 50.65, good for fourth place and half a second behind first place.
The Denver squad of Jillian Clayton, Demai, Hildebrandt and Curtis brought home the state title in the 4x100 with a time of 49.80, a season best time.
"I'm like actually speechless right now," Curtis said following the win. "As soon as I saw Elaina coming in and where we were at, I knew that we had it in the bag. Everyone did so good, everyone did what they needed to do and I'm glad we got the win."
"As soon as I saw Natalie coming in and her look of determination, I told myself 'We got this'," Hildebrandt said. "We were going to go out and get this and everything went so smoothly and we just kept going and we got it."
Aubrey Decker, Curtis, Hailey Homan and Demai nearly got the win in the 4x400, but came in second place with a season best, and school record, time of 3:58.29.
"Honestly, I think that some other teams might be sad that they didn't win," Curtis said. "But, we are just really proud of ourselves. We ran really well and we broke the school record that we've been trying to break for the last three years and I think we are all just really excited."
The lineup that the Cyclones put together wasn't a thing until districts and they were nearly state champions.
"I'm just excited to run this lineup at state," Demai said. "It's just amazing to run with these three great people. I love them so much."
"This was only the second time that we've run this lineup this year," Curtis said. "The last couple of years, we've had the same people running this race, so this year it wasn't as much of a constant, so the fact that we can mix it up as much as we did and come out here and do this is really exciting."
For Decker, running with Demai and Curtis has been a dream since last season.
"I have really looked up to Anna and Nat these last two years," Decker said. "They were running this last year and I told myself, 'I want to be running with them, I want to be like them', so I just aspired myself to be like them and that's helped me get through the season and I don't know what we are going to do without them next year."
"I'm really glad to be running with these people," Homan said. "I never thought that I would be here."
The Denver boys 4x400 team of Ethan Reiter, Baumgartner, Max Schwandt and Ethan Schoville ended the area track and field season with a seventh place finish and a season best time of 3:27.78.
In the team race, the N-P girls finished in second place with 33 team points, five behind first place Calmus-Wheatland.
The Cyclone girls team just missed out on a trophy as they finished with 35 team points, just one behind third place.