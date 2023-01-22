Denver- Its been a tough couple of weeks for the lady Cyclones.
The Denver girls basketball team is in the midst of a five game stretch against opponents that are ranked in the top-15 and on Friday, it was the second game against Aplington-Parkersburg in a week.
A-P came into Friday's game ranked 13th in the latest polls and a big reason for that is the stifling defense that the Falcons bring to the court every night. After the first quarter was done, Denver trailed 23-6 and the Falcons didn't let up at all throughout the rest of the game.
The lady Cyclones were able to make up some ground in the second quarter, outscoring the Falcons 13-11, but A-P kept the pressure on the whole game and didn't allow Denver to make any real adjustments that made a huge difference.
"Offensively, we couldn't get by," senior Grace Hennessy said. "We had a lot of turnovers, especially live ball turnovers. We would chip away at them, but we would let them regain that lead."
Hennessy came into Friday's contest averaging 19.5 points per game, but during the past four games, Hennessy has been held in check on the offensive end.
Overall, the Cyclones actually outscored the Falcons 34-28 after the first quarter, but the difference was just too much to overcome and the Cyclones lost its fourth straight game 51-40.
Denver is nearing the end of this brutal five game stretch against ranked opponents and it hasn't been easy for the team trying to get up for every game as of late.
"Its difficult every night knowing we have a difficult opponent," Hennessy said. "We have to come in and be strong, play our best and tonight didn't go our way and we have to keep our heads up and keep grinding."
The Cyclones have a very young team with three freshmen getting substantial varsity minutes. Every game is a lesson for younger players and more can be learned in losses against tough opponents than in wins over lower competition.
"I think that we've learned to just keep our chins up," Hennessy said. "No matter the score we just have to keep playing. We have to stay calm no matter what and keep going."
Hennessy finished with a game high 10 pints and freshman Channing Johnson was second with nine.
The Cyclones now have a 6-10 overall record and a 1-5 record within the conference. Denver will close out its toughest part of the schedule on Tuesday for senior night against sixth ranked Decorah.