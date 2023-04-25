DENVER- It was a good litmus test against other strong competition for Denver and Waverly-Shell Rock.
Denver
Bailey Nuss tied for the medalist spot with a 44 (+9), but lost on a scorecard playoff and finished in second place.
Lexie Benham, McKenzie Weilder and Madeline Hildebrandt finished back-to-back-to-back in fourth to sixth places, respectively, coming into the clubhouse with a 48 (+13), 51 (+16) and 51 (+16).
Malea Gonnerman and Allison Sessler rounded out the top six for the Cyclones with scores of 57 (+22) and 59 (+24).
The Cyclones had a team score of 194 to take first place.
W-SR
Brenna Bodensteiner won the scorecard playoff against Nuss with a 44 (+9) to earn yet another medalist honor on the season.
Mady Mummelthei was close behind Bodensteiner and entered the clubhouse with a 46 (+11).
Dayna Westendord, Kyleigh Lindner and Gabriella Lee rounded out the scorers for the Go-Hawks with scores of 61 (+26), 63 (+28) and 68 (+33), respectively.
W-SR shot 214 as a team to take second place, 20 strokes behind Denver, but six ahead of last place Dike-New Hartford.