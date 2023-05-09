WATERLOO- The Denver girls golf team had a near perfect day at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course for the North Iowa Cedar League conference meet.
Lexi Benham had the lowest round on the team with a 97 (+25) to finish in a tie for 13th place.
McKenzie Weilder had the next lowest score with a 100 (+28) even to finish in a three-way tie at 18th place. Madeline Hildebrandt was close behind with a 102 (+30) and Bailey Nuss was the fourth lowest golfer for the Cyclones with a 105 (+33).
Malea Gonnerman rounded out the scoring for Denver with a 108 (+36).
The Cyclones shot a 404 as a team, which placed them fifth. Grundy Center took home the title with a team score of 352.