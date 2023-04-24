DENVER- It was a slow start, but a fast finish for the Denver Cyclone girls soccer team on Monday night.
For the first 10 minutes of the game, the Cyclones were putting constant pressure on Decorah's defense, but were unable to find the back of the net.
Halfway through the first half, Lexi Gehrke found the back of the net on a rebound to put the Cyclones ahead 1-0.
Just a few minutes later, the Wapsie Valley connection has transferred to the Cyclones with Grace Mullihan assisting to Kenzie Snyder to get Denver the 2-0 lead.
Over the final 12 minutes of the half, Denver was able to keep the ball in their offensive third, but couldn't convert any goals. The Cyclones went into half with the 2-0 lead.
After going scoreless in the previous game, offense was the key to victory on Monday.
"At halftime, we talked about playing faster and playing quicker with more intensity," head coach Derek Krebsbach (DK) said. "That transitioned into the second half. From Thursday to Monday, we did a better job at connecting passes to feet. Being brave when we were on the ball was key. Whether that was taking someone on with the ball, or making the right pass."
Just moments into the second half, Alyssa Harberts let loose on the ball and it hit the crossbar and went down. Everyone on the field, including Decorah's goalie, thought it was in, but the goal didn't count.
"She did [have that goal]," DK said. "I told them to just keep playing. It's all you can really say. It's unfortunate when there's small things like that that the refs miss."
Over the next 10 minutes, the Cyclones' offensive pressure was relentless as they unloaded countless shots on net, but none were able to find paydirt. It was the same for the next 10 minutes as well.
With time winding down, Decorah committed a penalty in the box, allowing Gehrke to step up and drill a penalty kick to give Denver the 3-0 lead.
Just 30 seconds later, Mullihan dribbled the ball past the goalie to put in a goal of her own. The Cyclones went on to win 4-0.
Gehrke put in two goals. Snyder and Mullihan each netted one.
After the first loss of the season to a tough Waverly-Shell Rock to end last week, getting back in the win column was a must for the Cyclones.
"That was a big emphasis going into today [Monday], in the pregame making sure we got back in the win column," DK said. "We started slow, which I was not thrilled about. Prom was also this weekend so I think that played into it a little bit. But, I'm happy we got four goals in and got the win."
The physicality of the game played right into the Cyclones' hands according to DK.
"We like to be physical," DK said. "We emphasize winning 50/50 balls and competing for every ball. Whether that's on the ground or the air. That's a big emphasis for us."
The win won't be savored for long though as Denver travels to face another physical conference opponent, Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
"It's a real quick turnaround," DK said. "It's G-R, their really physical and we are focused on them. We need a good night of sleep and prepare our bodies for them."