DENVER- It was a windy senior night for the Denver girls soccer team on Monday against Union.
Klair Heim, Lexi Gehrke, Grace Hennessy and Teresa Peso Calvo were all honored at half time, but their impact will be felt long after the season is done.
"This was Teresa's first year," head coach Derek Krebsbach (DK) said. "She is our foreign exchange student so this is her first year here, but I'm not sure about her experience back home. Klair, Grace and Lexi have been a big part of this program. They've helped change the culture and standard."
The early part of the game was slowed down immensely due to the wind and that made the first 10 minutes of the game scoreless.
A few minutes later, Gehrke was able to get a good chip shot from right inside the box past the goalie to put the Cyclones ahead 1-0 with 22 minutes to play in the half.
The rest of the half saw Denver make quality runs towards the net, but the wind made things very difficult to convert on those chances.
"The wind definitely made a difference during the first half," DK said. "We kept the ball really well in the first half, but we didn't do a great job at creating chances and contesting their goalie. I think that was because of the wind.
"We talked about in the second half shooting from range. Kenzie Snyder and Grace Hennessy both got goals from range and that really sparked us."
The final three goals of the game all came within two minutes of each other.
Hennessy got things started just five minutes into the second half with a shot from between the box and the midfield line to put the Cyclones ahead 2-0.
Just moments later, Snyder put one in from nearly the exact same spot in the same fashion to give Denver the 3-0 lead.
Hennessy wasn't done scoring outstanding goals though as she put in an Olympico from the left corner that the Union goalie nearly stopped. The goal put the Cyclones ahead for the rest of the game, 4-0.
Hennessy led the way with two goals. Gehrke and Snyder added the others.
Hennessy has improved as a goal scorer throughout her time with Denver and it comes from her younger teammates.
"We definitely have to stay on her," DK said with a chuckle. "The Mullihan twins get on her pretty hard and tell her to shoot a lot. She's a big clog in the middle, winning balls and then circulated balls and even getting some shots from distance like she did tonight."
This was DK's 75th career win as a high school head coach and what means the most to him is the people that have gone through.
"The players that I've had along the way," DK said. "I'm a young coach and I've had a lot of players believe and trust in my coaching. I can't win without them."