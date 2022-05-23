The Denver Cyclones saw their quest to return to the state tournament start against North Fayette Valley.
A perfect spring day with almost no wind and a great crowd atmosphere helped push the Cyclones to victory last Wednesday.
The game opened up with Denver putting pressure on the opposing goalkeeper for the first 20 minutes of the half. One stretch of offense for the Cyclones saw five quick shots that were all stopped by North Fayette.
Tori Schroeder from Denver finally snuck one past the goalkeeper and put Denver on the board. The shot bounced off of the right bar and just past the outstretched hand of the keeper.
Leading goal scorer, Lexi Gehrke, added the second goal of the half on a breakaway to push the score to 2-0 right before the halftime break.
The second half saw more shots on goal from Denver but the TigerHawks’ defense and keeper kept Denver off the board for most of the second half. After a few corner kicks that the Cyclones couldn’t capitalize on, freshman Keira Gehrke found the back of the net on a miscommunication from the TigerHawks to push the final score of the game to 3-0.
Denver will play next against Columbus Catholic on Tuesday in Denver at 6 p.m.