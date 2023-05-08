DENVER- It took all 100 minutes, and then some, for the Cyclones to take down Hudson.
The game started off dead even with both teams taking turns bringing the ball down the field and the energy on and off the field was palpable throughout the game.
With 27 minutes to play in the half, Myia Rosecrans sent the crowd into a frenzy with a hammer of a shot from the top of the box that found the top right corner of the net to give Denver the 1-0 lead.
As the first half windled down, the Cyclones controlled the offensive possession and got really close to extending their lead, but was unable to find the back of the net and went into half with the 1-0 lead.
In the second half, Denver held off the Hudson attack, but with 19 minutes to play in the game, the Pirates fired a shot from deep and it went off Tori Schroeder's hands and into the net to knot things up at 1-1.
Over the remaining time in regulation, both teams had a couple of chances on net, but the game's first 80 minutes ended in a 1-1 tie.
Throughout the season, the Cyclones have been in similar situations against the same level of opponent and head coach Derek Krebsbach drew from that experience.
"Last year we went to pens against Columbus [Catholic]," DK said. "This year, pens against Mason City, so I told them 'You've been here, go do what you've done.'"
The ball stayed near midfield throughout the first overtime and the game went into overtime number two. During the second overtime, Denver came dangerously close to finishing off the game, but big time saves from Hudson were able to keep the game knotted at 1-1, sending the game into penalty kicks.
With Denver kicking first, Lexi Gehrke stepped up and drilled it. Hudson's Savannah Schneider was stopped by Schroeder to give the Cyclones the advantage.
Kiera Gehrke also made her penalty kick and so did Grace Hennessy, giving Denver the 3-1 lead in the PK's.
With a make winning the game, Kenzie Snyder had ice in her veins. She stepped up and fired a strike at the keeper and found string for the victory.
In the PK's, Schroeder stopped two of three shots.
"I feel amazing," Schroeder exclaimed after the win.
Getting prepared for the big moment was no big deal for her either.
"I pray to Jesus, squat down, shake my legs and I'm ready," Schroeder said.
With the district tournament schedule released on Monday, Denver will have to possibly play Hudson to advance to the state tournament, and adjustments have already been thought of.
"We have to do a better job at connecting to feet, connecting to our front three on passes," DK said. "A lot of times, we just wanted to play behind and that's too easy for their [Hudson's] backline, it's too easy for their goalie. We need to do a better job at connecting with passes and scoring."