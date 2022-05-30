Denver girl's soccer season comes to an end

A close loss to a very tough opponent ended the Denver Cyclones girl’s soccer season on Thursday.
The Cyclones travelled to New Hartford to take on the leading goal scorer in the state in Dike-New Hartford’s Camille Landphair.
Landphair added two quick goals in the first half to add to her season total but the Cyclones didn’t let up anymore.
A change in goalie proved fruitful for Denver as sophomore Tori Schroeder stepped into net and ended the game with 14 saves.
Denver came out in the second half firing trying to make up the deficit and keep their season alive. Freshman Myia Rosecrans added the lone goal for Denver making the score 2-1 at the final horn, giving D-NH their first state appearance in only their second year as a program.
The future for the Cyclones is bright as they only graduate one senior in goalie Amanda Terrill. Leading goal scorer Lexi Gehrke will be returning for her senior season along with six freshman who started in all 16 games this season.
“I’m super proud of how our team competed this year,” head coach DK Krebsbach said. “Overall we are a very young team, with only one senior starter but we did not play like a young inexperienced team. That’s a testament to our teams focus, teamwork, and commitment. I can’t wait for next year, because it will be a special one.”
Coach Krebsbach, formerly the head coach at W-SR, will head into his second season looking to take Denver back to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.