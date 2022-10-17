LaPorte City- The Denver Cyclones cross country teams looked to continue their excellent season at the North Iowa Cedar League conference meet.
Jack Mulert and Neal Pinter finished at the top for the Cyclones with fifth and sixth place finishes, respectively. Mulert ran the race in 16:58 and Pinter was seven seconds behind with a race of 17:05.
Max Schwandt and Trevor Baas were the next two Denver racers to cross the finish line in 13th and 14th place with times of 17:35 and 17:44.
Talan LaFrentz rounded out the top-five racers with a 16th place finish. LaFrentz crossed the line in 17:51 and missed out on All-Conference by five seconds.
Denver took second place behind Oelwein with 54 team points. Mulert, Pinter, Schwandt and Baas all received All-Conference honors with their top-15 finishes.
In the girl’s race, Denver took first place with 47 team points.
Avery Trunkhill crossed the line in third place with a time of 19:31. Reeve Ristau and Laci Even finished back-to-back in 20:11 and 20:14, respectively.
Anna Mulert and Aubrey Decker rounded out the top-five finishers for the Cyclones in 13th and 17th place. Mulert and Decker crossed the line in 20:46 and 20:58, respectively.
Trunkhill, Ristau, Even and Mulert all received All-Conference honors for their top-15 finishes.