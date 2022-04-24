Denver Girls Take First at West Delaware Invite

The Denver Cyclone girl’s track and field team took first place at the West Delaware Invite last Thursday April 21. The Cyclone’s took first place with a team score of 92 beating Western Dubuque who finished with 84 team points. Senior Sydney Eggena swept the shot put and the discus events with a shot put distance of 40 feet and 3 inches and a discus throw of 117 feet and 4 inches. Both throws were more than 3 feet longer than the next athlete.
The Cyclones also took first place in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1 min. and 48 secs. This time was one second faster than second place, Dike-New Hartford. In addition to that first place, the 4x400 meter relay and the 4x800 meter relay both took second place to gain some good team points. In both events, Mount Vernon took first place beating Denver by less than a second in the 4x400 finishing with a time of 4 mins and 5 seconds. In the 4x800, Mount Vernon ran away with the win with a final time of 10 mins and 4 secs which was 22 secs faster than Denver.
Another win in the 800 medley relay beating out Independence brought more team points finishing with a time of 1 min and 52 secs. In the last medley event of the night, the 1600 medley relay, the Cyclones also took second place behind Independence, who finished with a time of 4 mins and 33 secs.
The Cyclones also had three top-5 finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Junior Natalie Demai finished second in the 100 meter dash finishing with a time of 12.98 seconds finishing only 3 tenths of a second behind Western Dubuque’s Brynn Walters. In the 200 meter dash, Denver had a third and a fourth place finisher. In third place, junior Anna Curtis finished with a time of 27.04 seconds. In fourth place was freshman Amelia Powers who finished with a time of 27.49 seconds. Western Dubuque’s Walters finished first in this event as well.
The Cyclones will have one more meet before the Drake Relays Thursday April 25.