DENVER — Denver senior Sydney Eggena won another two events, the discus and shot put, contributing to her team’s first-place finish at the Cyclones’ home meet on Monday.
Eggena threw the shot put 40 feet, 8 inches, three feet farther than Dahlia Gardiner from Grundy Center. In the discus, a throw of 121-10 was more than enough to secure the win and good team points for the Cyclones.
Wapsie Valley’s Elle Voy placed third in the shot put with a throw of 36-05. Voy also placed in the top-10 for the discus throw with a distance of 78-07. The Warriors finished ninth.
The 100 meter dash and the 200 saw Denver place first and second in both events. In the 100, junior Natalie Demai edged out junior Anna Curtis with a time of 13.55 seconds and 13.62 respectively. Demai edged out Curtis again in the 200 with a time of 26.97. Curtis finished second with a time of 27.72.
Wapsie Valley also had top-five placements in the 100 and 200 with Jaylin May placing fourth in the 100 and Peyton Curley placing fifth in the 200.
The 400 saw Wapsie Valley and Denver place third and fourth respectively. Wapsie Valley’s Sydnie Martin found third place with a time of 1:04.17 and Denver’s Aubrey Decker finished fourth crossing the line at 1:05.62.
The 800 was similar to the 100 and 200 for Denver as they had two top-three finishers in Amber Homan and Chloe Ristau. Homan was the first to cross the line with a time of 2:31.24 and Ristau finished third seven seconds behind Ristau at 2:28.04.
In the 1500, Denver and Wapsie Valley had three of the top-five finishers combined. Denver’s Reeve Ristau was second in the race with a time of 5:32.35. Hailey Homan, also from Denver, crossed the line two places behind Reeve Ristau, finishing fourth at a time of 5:47.47. Finally, Wapsie Valley’s Ava VanDaele was not far behind Hailey Homan in fifth with a time of 5:49.35.
In the 100 meter hurdles, Denver did not have a runner but Wapsie Valley’s Kate Risse was the highest finisher in eighth place with a time of 18.80. The 400 hurdles saw Denver’s Aubrey Decker cross the line first at 1:11.44. Wapsie’s Reagan Barnes found fifth with a time of 1:20.06.
Both Denver and Wapsie found good success in the relay events. In the 4x100, Denver and Wapsie finished first and second respectively with times of 51.46 and 52.99. In the 4x200, Wapsie finished in second place at a time of 1:53.31. Denver crossed the line fourth at 1:56.25. The 4x400 saw yet another top-three finish for Denver who completed the race with a time of 4:28.57. The 800 medley relay saw Denver take second behind Dike-New Hartford with a time for Denver of 2:02.74. The 1600 medley relay was yet another race with both Wapsie and Denver finished in the top-five. Denver was the better of the two teams finishing in second at 4:50.64. Wapsie took fourth at 5:09.33.
Denver will hit the track next at the state qualifying meet in Grundy Center on Thursday.