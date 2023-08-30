OELWEIN - It was the first time that the Cyclones were able to race this year after last week’s meet was cancelled due to the heat.
The girls team picked right back up where they left season off with a strong performance and a win.
Reeve Ristau was the highest finisher for the Cyclones, coming in 14th with a time of 21:30.79, three minutes behind first place.
Finishing after Ristau, Avery Trunkhill and Hailey Homan came in 16th and 18th, respectively with times of 21:41.43 and 21:49.46.
Anna Mulert and Aubrey Decker rounded out the top-five for Denver on Tuesday night with finishes of 21st and 29th, respectively. The duo crossed the finish line in 22:09.95 and 22:42.84.
The top-five runners for the Cyclones combined for a team score of 83, good enough for first place over Sumner-Fredericksburg with 86.
Another thing to note about the race was the spread for the girls. Each runner was only separated by 1:12, by far the closest of any team on Tuesday night. The tightness of the race will be a good push for the runners as the season goes on.
In the boys race, Neal Pinter started off his senior season with a bang and a fourth place finish. Pinter crossed the line in 16:54.82, just 10 seconds behind the winner.
Behind Pinter, Myles Matthias came in 15th place. Matthias crossed the line in 18 minutes flat in his first varsity race.
Carson Haase was the next finisher wearing maroon in 25th place and a time of 18:31.85.
Next, it was a pack of three Cyclones that finished back-to-back-to-back in 30 through 32nd place. Ethan Larson, Trevor Baas and Sean Gomez crossed the line in 18:44.03, 18:44.36 and 18:50.91, respectively.
While Gomez just missed out on scoring for the Cyclones, the boys team finished in third place with 102 points. Denver finished behind Center Point-Urbana, who had 69 points, and Waterloo West who finished with 95 points.
Both teams will run again on Thursday at the Trent Smith Invitational in Charles City.