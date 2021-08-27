DENVER — Even though the two schools are in different classes, the rivalry between Denver and Wapsie Valley is usually very heated.
But over the last four years, the Warriors had the Cyclones’ number, winning the last four, including the 2020 version at Sharp Field, 42-20.
Wapsie returned to Denver Friday night, but the home squad was hungry for a win. Despite some second-quarter issues, the Cyclones were able to snap the string and get the season off to a positive start.
Tye Bradley threw for three touchdowns, while Zander Norman, Caylor Hoffer and Ethan Schoville found the end zone twice each to give Denver a 42-0 victory over Wapsie Valley.
After the teams traded three-and-outs to open the game, the Cyclones (1-0) utilized the ground game to amass 86 yards on 10 plays. After Bradley had a 17-yard keeper to get the ball to the Warrior 8-yard line, and then Hoffer finished it off with an 8-yard run with 3 minutes, 36 seconds to play in the opening period to open the scoring for 2021 and go up, 7-0.
The Warriors (0-1) lined up to punt on fourth and inches at their own 41, but an errant snap bounced in front of punter Mason Harter and past him. After Harter got the handle, Denver’s Luke Koepke tackled him on the Wapsie 19 for the loss on downs.
It didn’t take long for the Cyclones to find paydirt. Micah Grier gained 9 yards on first down, and then Bradley connected with Norman in the end zone from 10 yards out to make the score 14-0 with 32.3 seconds to go before the first change of ends.
The second quarter saw both teams’ ball security come into question. Following a Wapsie punt, Denver was in the midst of a good drive and got to the Warrior 30. After a holding penalty, Bradley’s pass intended for Schoville was picked off by Dawson Schmitt.
WV QB Casey O’Donnell got the ensuing drive off on the right foot with a 21-yard completion to Holten Robinson. After a 3-yard Robinson carry, Hunter Kane scampered for 6 yards, but then fumbled, with Koepke jumping on the loose pigskin for the turnover at the Cyclone 38.
But four plays later, Schoville was stripped of the rock after a 1-yard gain on second and 4 from the Wapsie 45, and Brok Grober was able to get the ball back for the visitors.
The Warriors plodded for 10 plays and made it to the Denver 32, but after a 3-yard loss on second down and back-to-back incompletions, the Cyclones got the ball back on downs with 1:15 to play in the half.
Denver played hurry-up from their own 35. After forced runs by Bradley getting them to midfield, he found Kasey Wirtjes for a 15-yard reception, and then Norman for 15 to the 20. On the next play, Bradley swung the ball out to Hoffer, who took it the rest of the way for the 20-yard score with 18.5 seconds before the break, giving Denver the 21-0 lead.
Wapsie came out of the halftime locker room with a three and out, but Harter was able to pin the Cyclones on their 3-yard line on the punt. After a false-start penalty putting the ball on the 1½-yard line, the Warriors nearly got the safety, though Hoffer was able to get back to the 1.
Schoville was able to get Denver out from the shadow of their goal posts with a 13-yard run, and two plays later, Hoffer pushed it out to the 20. A false-start flag put it back to the 15, and then the biggest play of the game occurred.
Norman was able to find a vacancy in the middle of the Wapsie defense, and Bradley connected with him for a 12-yard throw. Norman then turned up field, made two Warriors miss tackles, and took the ball the rest of the way for the 85-yard touchdown with 7:38 left in the third quarter, making it 28-0.
The teams traded punts until the end of the penultimate period. Schoville then took the ball on the third play of the final frame and scored from 13 yards to invoke the running clock rule, 35-0, with 11:22 to play. Another three and out set up the Cyclones’ last scoring drive, with Schoville doing most of the work with runs of 21 and 33 before punching it in from 2 yards with 5:23 to go for the 42-0 margin.
Next week, Denver will travel to La Porte City to face Union (1-0), while Wapsie travels to Nashua-Plainfield.